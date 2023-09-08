7 Smart Kitchen Appliances To Make Cooking Easier

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Smart appliances give us the ability to spend less time cooking and cleaning, and more time doing the things we actually want to do – like watching Netflix. With smart kitchen appliances ranging from fridges to kettles, and toasters, there’s a wide variety of products you can choose from to upgrade your kitchen.

Gadgets with pre-programmed settings, phone applications and voice activation make for a kitchen that works to help you become the best cook you can be.

Here are our picks for the best smart appliances and gadgets to upgrade your kitchen.

LG NeoChef Smart Inverter Microwave

Image: LG

While the LG NeoChef Smart Microwave might look like a regular microwave, it actually has a lot more going on than meets the eye. If you’ve ever taken your food out of the microwave to find a piping hot plate and freezing cold food, then you might consider giving this smart kitchen appliance a go.

The LG NeoChef has the ability to target the parts of food that need defrosting and heating up. It also features a humidity sensor, so you won’t walk out of the kitchen with a soggy pastry or sandwich. With different heating modes and more precise temperature control, you’ll never need to rush to take the chicken out of the freezer again.

LG 655 InstaView SxS Refrigerator

Image: LG

With a 655-litre capacity, this LG smart fridge comes with a window panel that lets you see the contents without needing to open the door. You can knock on the door twice to turn the window panel on and off, so visitors won’t see your leftovers if you don’t want them to. The fridge has side-by-side doors and a sleek design that comes in black or silver, so you can match it with your other appliances and white goods.

The LG InstaView fridge also comes with its own wine rack, perfect for storing your favourite white wines, and an air filtration system that minimises odours. No more weird leftover pizza smells.

ThermoPro TP25 Meat Thermometer

Image: ThermoPro

ThermoPro’s TP25 smart wireless thermometer is a perfect smart kitchen gadget for the busy chef. After you insert the stainless steel probe into your meat, you’re able to set up a timer and a temperature pre-alarm, which will alert you via the phone app, so you can avoid overcooking or undercooking your meal. It even comes pre-programmed with cooking info for nine types of meat, so you can make sure you get the perfect doneness.

The thermometer connects via Bluetooth with a range of up to 500ft (around 150m) and includes four colour-coded probes, so you can keep track of multiple types of meat simultaneously. Its temperature reading is accurate to ±1℃, with a monitoring range from 0℃ to 300℃.

RENPHO Digital Food Scale

Image: RENPHO

This digital food scale will help you track and record your meal data, calculate calories and offer detailed nutritional info for portion control. This handy smart kitchen gadget is built with four high-precision load sensors to give you the most accurate reading possible, the kitchen scale also comes with a tare function, which lets you remove the container weight when measuring small ingredients.

This scale also includes a feature designed for coffee, which will tell you the ratio needed between coffee beans and water, along with a brewing timer.

Breville Smart Grill Pro

Image: Breville

When cooking your meat to perfection, you need to be accurate with your temperature and times to ensure you get the correct doneness. You don’t want to aim for medium-rare and accidentally land on well done.

Breville’s Smart Grill Pro is designed to relieve some of that stress by giving accurate temperature readings and quick heat control. This smart kitchen gadget comes equipped with a stainless steel probe that will give you a precise reading of your meat’s temperature and also indicate when you need to remove it from the grill.

It also comes with programmed cooking settings for beef, lamb, pork, poultry and fish, so you can ensure that you cook your meal to the doneness you need.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer

Image: Breville

Over the past few years, the air fryer has cemented itself as a must-have kitchen appliance. While a basic air fryer is all well and good by itself, Breville has gone one step further by combining this hot new appliance with a smart oven.

The aptly named Breville Smart Oven comes with a dedicated air fryer setting, meaning you can cook up all of your favourite golden, delicious fried foods without using any oil. This dual-convection oven is also quite versatile with multiple cooking functions available, so you can toast, grill, bake roast or slow-cook meals.

The Smart Oven’s Element IQ system helps you achieve the ideal cooking environment by actively determining where heat needs to be applied to help eliminate cold spots and cook your dishes uniformly. If your traditional oven just isn’t up to scratch, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is a solid replacement. Just make sure you’ve got plenty of space on your kitchen counter for it.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image: Ecovacs

Working hard to make a delicious meal? A great and rewarding time. Knowing that there’s a dirty kitchen waiting for you to clean it the moment you finish eating? Not so great and rewarding. While a robot vacuum cleaner won’t help you with that pile of dirty dishes sitting in your sink, it’ll take care of your dirty floors and give you one less thing to worry about. Plus, it’s a smart appliance that’ll get plenty of use throughout your home, not just in your kitchen.

Ecovacs’ DEEBOT N8 can both vacuum and mop your floors, removing up to 99 per cent of bacteria. The N8 also comes with programmable paths and routines, allowing you to choose when and where it will clean. You’re also able to pair this robot vacuum with Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you hands-free voice control. With this smart appliance, you won’t have to lift a finger to keep your home clean.

Lead image credit: LG