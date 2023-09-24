The Exorcist: Believer Teases How Its Demon Started Creeping In

We know The Exorcist: Believer is going to feature two girls being targeted by evil spirits after something happens to them while they’re lost in a forest, with demon-fighting veteran Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) coming to their aid. Thanks to a first-look clip from the film, we now have a better understanding of what that “something” is.

Here’s a short but evocative look at a scene from The Exorcist: Believer, showing rightfully concerned dad Victor (Leslie Odom, Jr.) talking to his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), about her harrowing experience alongside best friend Katherine (Olivia O’Neill).

If there’s one thing horror-movie characters have a hard time learning, it’s that you should tread very carefully when inviting contact with the spirit realm. Sure, you might have the most heartbreakingly innocent intentions, like hoping to speak to a departed loved one. But as we saw with the kids in this summer’s Talk to Me—or with Chris MacNeil’s Ouija board-using daughter, Regan (Linda Blair), in 1973’s original Exorcist—there’s a strong chance you’ll reach out and touch something evil by mistake. Inevitably, that evil will follow you home… and maybe even pop up behind your dad’s shoulder to glower at you while plotting how to devour your soul.

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters October 5.

