The 9 Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales You Need To Know About

Contributor: Isabella Noyes

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is one of the biggest sale events of the year, and with Christmas just around the corner, it couldn’t have come at a better time. With deals across technology, homewares, gaming and more, there’s sure to be something that catches your eye.

To assist with your spending, we’ve rounded up the best bargains available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. These deals won’t last forever though. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is running from Tuesday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 11 at midnight.

Before we start, remember that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals. If it’s your first time signing up for an account, you can get a free 30-day trial. If you’re rejoining to get in on the sales, it’ll set you back $9.99 a month — but you can always cancel after the sale period. But with discounts over $1,000, you won’t want to miss this.

If you’re looking for a bargain, here are our picks for the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals.

Image: Amazon

Smart homes are becoming the standard when it comes to technology now, but there are heaps of devices to choose from. If you’re looking to upgrade your home to a smart home or wanting to increase connectivity amongst your smart devices, Amazon has a huge range of Alexa-enabled Echo devices on sale right now.

Most smart apps work with Alexa, meaning no matter what product or brand you buy to furnish your smart home, chances are, it’s going to pair with this virtual assistant. You can currently get $95 off an Echo 4th Gen smart home hub. If you would rather have a display on your hub, the Echo Show 5 smart display is currently $60 off.

Here’s the full range of deals:

Shop the full range of Amazon devices here.

Image: Anker

In a world where technology is at our fingertips for most of the day (and night), making sure your devices are charged and have power is important. Whether you’re travelling, using your devices for power-intensive tasks, or just forget to charge your phone overnight, these sales on Anker power banks and chargers are electric.

Currently, you can save up to 31 per cent off Anker power banks and chargers.

Here are our picks:

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Anker accessories here.

Image: Nintendo

It’s not very often that Nintendo Switch games go on sale, so the best time to pick up new games is during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. These games are heavily discounted, perfect for buying as a Christmas gift, or as a little treat for yourself. Personally, we’re big fans of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Here are the Nintendo Switch games that you can get on sale:

Shop the full range of Nintendo Switch game sales here.

Image: Bosch

If you’re less of a tech person and more of a DIY-er, you can save up to 40 per cent off Bosch screwdriver sets. Ranging from 27 to 46-piece sets, they include hand screwdrivers, screwdriver bits and storage cases for any time you need to fix or build something at home or for work.

Here’s some of the deals available:

Shop the full range here.

Image: Philips

Air fryers and coffee machines are being heavily discounted during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, so if you’re looking for a new appliance, now is the time to pick one up. Currently, you can save on a range of Philips air fryers, coffee machines, toasters and air purifiers — and the best part is that you can get them in matching colours.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Shop the full Philips range here.

Image: Bose

If you want to hear your favourite music or watch your favourite movies with the best sound quality, look no further than Bose. Known for its high-quality products, Bose is a staple in the world of speakers and headphones. You can currently save over $270 on a pair of Bose noise cancelling headphones, or if you want the world to hear your music, you can get over $90 off a micro Bluetooth speaker.

Here are some of the best Bose deals this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Shop the full range of Bose discounts here.

Image: ECOVACS

ECOVACS makes some of the best robot vacuums around, so if you can get one on sale, you’ll be adding a powerful machine to your cleaning arsenal for a fraction of the cost. With both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, these smart vacuums are nothing to sneeze at.

You can currently get up to 60 per cent off ECOVACS range of robot vacuums, window cleaners and accessories.

Here are the best Prime Day deals for ECOVACS:

Shop the full ECOVACS range here.

Image: Apple

It’s fairly rare to see massive sales on Apple products, so when one does roll around it’s always a special occasion. Currently, a stack of Apple products have been discounted thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with deals ranging from iPhones to iPads and Apple Watches. If you’ve been meaning to pick up any of these products, now is the time.

Here’s what’s currently on sale:

Shop the Apple sale here.

Image: Samsung

From smart phones to earbuds and watches, there are a stack of Samsung Galaxy products that are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can nab up to $950 off a Galaxy Z Flip 4, or get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for only $124.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy deals that are currently available through Amazon Prime:

Shop the Samsung Galaxy sale here.

Want more Prime Day 2023 deals?

Check out more Prime Big Deal Days roundups below.

Lead Image Credit: Bose/Philips