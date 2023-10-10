The 9 Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales You Need To Know About

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is one of the biggest sale events of the year, and with Christmas just around the corner, it couldn’t have come at a better time. With deals across technology, homewares, gaming and more, there’s sure to be something that catches your eye.
To assist with your spending, we’ve rounded up the best bargains available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. These deals won’t last forever though. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is running from Tuesday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 11 at midnight.
If you’re looking for a bargain, here are our picks for the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals.
Table of contents
- Save up to 56% off Amazon devices
- Save up to 31% off Anker power banks and chargers
- Get up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games
- Get up to 40% off Bosch screwdriver sets
- Save up to 55% off Philips kitchen and home appliances
- Save up to 54% off Bose headphones, speakers and earbuds
- Get up to 60% off the ECOVACS robot vacuum range
- Save up to 31% off Apple iPads, iPhones and Apple Watches
- Get up to 52% off Samsung Galaxy phones and watches
- Want more Prime Day 2023 deals?
Save up to 56% off Amazon devices
Smart homes are becoming the standard when it comes to technology now, but there are heaps of devices to choose from. If you’re looking to upgrade your home to a smart home or wanting to increase connectivity amongst your smart devices, Amazon has a huge range of Alexa-enabled Echo devices on sale right now.
Most smart apps work with Alexa, meaning no matter what product or brand you buy to furnish your smart home, chances are, it’s going to pair with this virtual assistant. You can currently get $95 off an Echo 4th Gen smart home hub. If you would rather have a display on your hub, the Echo Show 5 smart display is currently $60 off.
Here’s the full range of deals:
- Echo Auto smart car hub – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo (4th Gen) smart home hub – now $74 (down from $169)
- Echo Pop 2-Pack smart speaker – now $40 (down from $158)
- Echo Show 5 smart home display – now $59 (down from $119)
- Echo Show 8 smart home display – now $109 (down from $229)
- Echo Studio smart speaker – now $229 (down from $349)
Shop the full range of Amazon devices here.
Save up to 31% off Anker power banks and chargers
In a world where technology is at our fingertips for most of the day (and night), making sure your devices are charged and have power is important. Whether you’re travelling, using your devices for power-intensive tasks, or just forget to charge your phone overnight, these sales on Anker power banks and chargers are electric.
Currently, you can save up to 31 per cent off Anker power banks and chargers.
Here are our picks:
- Anker Power Bank PowerCore Essential – now $54.99 (down from $79.95)
- Anker USB C Charger – now $57.99 (down from $79.99)
- Anker 533 Power Bank – now $49.99 (down from $69.99)
- Anker 543 USB C Charger – now $57.99 (down from $79.99)
- Anker 737 Power Bank – now $169.99 (down from $219.99)
Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Anker accessories here.
Get up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games
It’s not very often that Nintendo Switch games go on sale, so the best time to pick up new games is during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. These games are heavily discounted, perfect for buying as a Christmas gift, or as a little treat for yourself. Personally, we’re big fans of Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Here are the Nintendo Switch games that you can get on sale:
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.95 (down from $39.95)
Shop the full range of Nintendo Switch game sales here.
Get up to 40% off Bosch screwdriver sets
If you’re less of a tech person and more of a DIY-er, you can save up to 40 per cent off Bosch screwdriver sets. Ranging from 27 to 46-piece sets, they include hand screwdrivers, screwdriver bits and storage cases for any time you need to fix or build something at home or for work.
Here’s some of the deals available:
- Bosch Accessories 46-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set – now $20.78 (down from $34.65)
- Bosch Accessories 27-Piece Screwdriver Bit and Ratchet Set – now $25.71 (down from $30.25)
- Bosch Accessories Professional 32-piece Screwdriver Bit Set – now $20.61 (down from $29.35)
- Bosch Accessories Professional 40-Piece Drill Bit Set – now $26.70 (down from $44.52)
Save up to 55% off Philips kitchen and home appliances
Air fryers and coffee machines are being heavily discounted during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, so if you’re looking for a new appliance, now is the time to pick one up. Currently, you can save on a range of Philips air fryers, coffee machines, toasters and air purifiers — and the best part is that you can get them in matching colours.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier – now $249 (down from $399)
- Philips 1200 Series Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – now $369 (down from $699)
- Philips 2200 Series LatteGo – now $549 (down from $899)
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer L – now $89 (down from $199)
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer XL – now $159 (down from $299)
- Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL – now $279 (down from $449)
- Philips 5000 Series Eco Collection Toaster – now $59 (down from $99)
- Philips 800i Series Compact Air Purifier – now $159 (down from $299)
Shop the full Philips range here.
Save up to 54% off Bose headphones, speakers and earbuds
If you want to hear your favourite music or watch your favourite movies with the best sound quality, look no further than Bose. Known for its high-quality products, Bose is a staple in the world of speakers and headphones. You can currently save over $270 on a pair of Bose noise cancelling headphones, or if you want the world to hear your music, you can get over $90 off a micro Bluetooth speaker.
Here are some of the best Bose deals this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – now $297 (down from $429.95)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – now $329 (down from $599.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 600 – now $585 (down from $799.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker – now $122.55 (down from $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – now $79 (down from $169.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II – now $299 (down from $499)
Shop the full range of Bose discounts here.
Get up to 60% off the ECOVACS robot vacuum range
ECOVACS makes some of the best robot vacuums around, so if you can get one on sale, you’ll be adding a powerful machine to your cleaning arsenal for a fraction of the cost. With both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, these smart vacuums are nothing to sneeze at.
You can currently get up to 60 per cent off ECOVACS range of robot vacuums, window cleaners and accessories.
Here are the best Prime Day deals for ECOVACS:
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 – now $399 (down from $999)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 (2.5L auto-empty station) – now $629 (down from $1,099)
- ECOVACS Deebot N10 – now $499 (down from $799)
- ECOVACS Deebot T10 Plus – now $899 (down from $1,799)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo – now $999 (down from $1,899)
- ECOVACS Winbot W1 PRO – now $629 (down from $799)
Shop the full ECOVACS range here.
Save up to 31% off Apple iPads, iPhones and Apple Watches
It’s fairly rare to see massive sales on Apple products, so when one does roll around it’s always a special occasion. Currently, a stack of Apple products have been discounted thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with deals ranging from iPhones to iPads and Apple Watches. If you’ve been meaning to pick up any of these products, now is the time.
Here’s what’s currently on sale:
- Apple iPad 9th Generation (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – now $711 (down from $1,029)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB) – now $2,379 (down from $3,099)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB) – now $3,017 (down from $3,549)
- Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) – now $797 (down from $1,049)
- Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) – now $1,047 (down from $1,299)
- Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) – now $1,399 (down from $1,749)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) – now $2,149 (down from $2,599)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) – now $949 (down from $1,179)
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm) – now $1,133 (down from $1,299)
Get up to 52% off Samsung Galaxy phones and watches
From smart phones to earbuds and watches, there are a stack of Samsung Galaxy products that are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can nab up to $950 off a Galaxy Z Flip 4, or get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for only $124.
Here are the best Samsung Galaxy deals that are currently available through Amazon Prime:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – now $124 (down from $249)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – now $248 (down from $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Small, 40mm) – now $390 (down from $499)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro, 45mm) – now $649 (down from $799)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (Pro, 45mm) – now $699 (down from $849)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Large, 44mm) – now $510.44 (down from $549)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (5G, 512GB) – now $899 (down from $1,849)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (5G, 256GB) – now $799 (down from $1,649)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case – now $69 (down from $139)
Shop the Samsung Galaxy sale here.
Lead Image Credit: Bose/Philips