Anime Powerhouse Crunchyroll Launches New Linear Channel in the U.S.

Been wanting to dip your toes into the world of anime? Genre powerhouse Crunchyroll has expanded its reach with the Crunchyroll channel, bringing English-dubbed programming to LG Channels, the Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+ starting October 11. From October 17, you can also find it on Amazon Freevee.

The Crunchyroll channel is specifically targeting an “anime-curious audience,” according to a company press release, which touts “a telecast schedule of fan-favourite catalogue anime … Series available at launch include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO–PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass.” The release also nods to Crunchyroll’s pre-existing legions of subscribers by noting “new and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s SVOD and AVOD services.” The new channel is styled more like an introductory course, with future plans to schedule “other promotional, genre and theme programming blocks” to better help viewers “sample the wide range of anime being created from Japan.”

The president of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purini, literally uses the word “gateway” to describe the new venture: “The Crunchyroll channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters. And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm!”

