Code Geass Is Getting a Truly Wild Blu-ray Collection

Crunchyroll’s latest absurd mega-collection anime box set is bringing together all of Code Geass into one place… and then throwing in an entire chess set, among other things, for good measure.

Goro Taniguchi legendary 2006 sci-fi mecha series—known for its designs by iconic manga art group CLAMP, its revolutionary action, and of course one of the most ear-wormy anime openings ever in “Colors by Flow”—follows Lelouch Lamperouge, a young exiled prince in an alternate timeline where the Holy Britannian Empire dominates much of the world. Yearning for vengeance against his father and gifted with the mysterious power to dominate anyone’s will with his own, Lelouch becomes the face of Japan’s rebellion against Imperial control as Zero, a masked vigilante.

Available to pre-order now in the U.S. and Canada exclusively through the Crunchyroll store, the Code Geass Collector’s Edition brings together all 50 episodes of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Revolution, the five-episode OVA Akito the Exiled, as well as the four-part alternate movie adaptations of the series—Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification, as well as Lelouch of the Re;surrection—on Blu-ray in one place.

If that wasn’t enough, somehow, the giant box also comes a complete chess set and board—a common sight throughout the show, and one of Lelouch’s particular pastimes of choice—as well as a Geass Symbol necklace, a USB memory stick in the shape of the Lancelot Key, and if you’re not actually subscribed to Crunchyroll and just want to stream Code Geass (among other things), a six-month membership to the platform. That’s only for new subscribers, however—of you’ve already previously signed up, you instead get a $US60 discount voucher for the Crunchyroll store.

The Code Geass Collector’s Edition is set to release on December 5, and is available to pre-order now for a hefty $US550—with no Power of Kings to get someone else to front the bill for you. Click through to see some more pictures!

Code Geass Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray Box Set

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Image: Crunchyroll

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.