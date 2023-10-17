At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The best desk fan is one that is portable, lightweight, easy on the electricity bill, and so quiet that you can focus on whatever you’re doing. They’re ideal for bringing into the office or using at home when you need a bit of extra cooling, or just some moving air around your work space.

Power is never an issue when it comes to desk fans either. Most of them will either plug into a USB port, or are battery operated and rechargeable, meaning you can easily take them with you without needing to worry about plugging them into a wall socket. Desk fans are also cheaper than bladeless, pedestal, and tower fans thanks to their small size, so there’s no need to worry about splurging on a new desk accessory.

Here’s some of our favourite desk fans that’ll blow you away.

AvviKro Bladeless Desk Fan

Image: AvviKro

Traditionally, desk fans have been mini versions of their pedestal counterparts, but this desk fan by AvviKro is a tiny take on the quiet and safe bladeless fan.

It has four different speed settings and comes with a built-in LED light that has six lighting modes. The best part about it is that it charges with a USB cable, so it’s super portable. You can take it with you from your desk, to the dining table, or even to a library or cafe if you feel like it.

Desk Fan with Phone Holder

Image: Kmart

I never knew I needed a desk fan with a phone holder until I saw this one from Kmart.

It’s a rechargeable fan that comes with a USB cable and takes two to three hours to charge, with a one to five hour operating time, and has three different speed levels. So while it’s nothing special in terms of specs, the thing that sets this desk fan apart from the others is the fact that the base comes with a built-in phone holder.

As someone that doesn’t have a phone holder on their desk, this is revolutionary. Being able to minimise desk clutter by combining a fan and a phone holder is a genius idea and as always, Kmart never disappoints.

Contempo Rechargeable Handheld Fan

Image: Contempo

If you’re looking for a desk fan that can double as a handheld one, this Contempo rechargeable fan is perfect. It has a heigh of 10cm, so you can easily carry it around with you without it being too bulky, but it also comes with a solid base to be placed on a desk or table.

It has three speed settings for a good range of airflow, and comes in three different colours, so you can match it to your desk setup.

Breville The PopFan

Image: Breville

This foldable, rechargeable fan from Breville is a game-changer in terms of portability. It folds all the way down into a small package that comes with a carry strap.

The PopFan has a 15-hour run time on a single charge, so you don’t need to worry about recharging it in the middle of the day (unless you’ve forgotten to give it some juice overnight). With four different speed settings, this quiet desk fan is one of the best fans on this list when it comes to a light breeze or blowing you away.

Kambrook Arctic Desktop Fan

Image: Kambrook

This Kambrook desk fan is like having a sized-down version of a pedestal fan. It’s taller than other fans on this list, standing at 57cm, but because of that, it’s perfect for larger desks or dining tables.

It has three speed settings and has 80-degree oscillation, making it the most similar to a standard room fan. If you’re looking for a larger desk fan, the Kambrook Arctic Desktop Fan is the best pick on this list.

SmartDevil USB Fan

Image: SmartDevil

This desk fan features 360-degree rotation and is USB-powered. What’s impressive about this small desk fan (that’s no bigger than your smartphone) is that it has been engineered to be ultra quiet while possessing three fan modes to suit your cooling needs. It also happens to come in five different colours and we all know it’s very important to have your appliances match your aesthetic.

If you’re an Amazon member, you can save 10% off when you buy two.

Holmes Mini Heritage USB Desk Fan

Image: Holmes

This stunning brushed copper desk fan is ideal for those of you who adore a retro vibe, and also like the look of a standard pedestal fan with a protective cage. It’s USB powered, so you can use it as long as you have a USB port to plug it in.

Viniper USB Desk Fan

Image: Viniper

This USB desk fan by Viniper has got it all — three adjustable speeds, 180-degree rotation and unlike the previously mentioned fans, it’s rechargeable so you can move away from a power source as needed. It also boasts a sleek design that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Vornado Air Circulator

Image: Vornado

Here at Gizmodo Australia, we’re a big fan of this Vornado 660 air circulator. While this fan is bigger, bulkier and more expensive than the aforementioned desk fans, it’s well worth it for its full room air circulation.

If you’re someone who can’t sleep without a fan blowing on you all night, this one will do the trick. You see, the Vornado 660 boasts the ability to move air up to 30.5m and it possesses four speed settings, so you can amp it up on a hot day. Although, thanks to its larger blades, this one is likely to be more audible but if you don’t mind a bit of white noise, it shouldn’t bother you. If anything, it may even aid your sleep.

