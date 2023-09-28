Here’s Everything Worth Knowing About Black Friday 2023

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re on the downslope for 2023, which means this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren’t far away. The annual, mammoth shopping event will be taking place yet again. So to help you sort through a dizzying array of deals, we’ve made a rundown of everything you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.

Be sure to keep an eye on this post, as we’ll update it when more and more deals become available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.

While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?

Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday 2023?

The better question is, what deals won’t there be? While we don’t know the exact details of this year’s sales, Black Friday 2022 saw offers across a huge range of major tech brands and retailers, so it wouldn’t be a huge stretch to suggest we’ll see something similar this year.

For example, during last year’s Black Friday, The Good Guys offered savings across a range of TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony and TCL, while Amazon Australia had great deals on PlayStation 5 consoles and games. Meanwhile, cult-favourite vacuum brand, Dyson, was offering up to $400 off select products while Ecovacs had up to 53 per cent off robot vacuums.

Be sure to bookmark this article as we’ll be updating it with more information as these brands and retailers release their official deals lists.

