Listen Up: Here Are the Best Prime Big Deal Days Sales for Headphones, Earbuds, and Speakers

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is in full swing now, running until midnight tonight, October 11. It’s the perfect time to secure a sweet sale on a new pair of headphones, earbuds or upgrade your home entertainment system with a soundbar or some speakers.
If you’ve been waiting to buy a fancy pair of noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the chatter of your morning commute, or maybe you’re in dire need of a replacement pair of earbuds because you’ve hit maximum earwax, these deals come from big brands such as Bose, Sennheiser and Sony.
Just keep in mind that you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of all these great deals. If you currently don’t have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Otherwise, it’s only $9.99 a month which you can cancel at any time.
Here are the best headphones, earbuds and speakers deals that are currently on offer during Prime Big Deal Days.
Table of contents
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Anker Soundcore earbuds, headphones and speakers
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Apple earbuds
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Edifier speakers
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for JBL earbuds and speakers
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for JLab earbuds
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Samsung earbuds
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Sennheiser earbuds and headphones
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Sony earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Truefree earbuds
- Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Yamaha earbuds, headphones and soundbars
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Anker Soundcore earbuds, headphones and speakers
- Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $164.99 (down from $219.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $99.99 (down from $149.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $84.95 (down from $99.95)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $89.99 (down from $129.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $97.48 (down from $129.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $144.49 (down from $199.99)
- Soundcore by Anker A20i True Wireless Earbuds – now $29.99 (down from $39.99)
- Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $259.99 (down from $299.99)
- Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker – now $39.99 (down from $69.99)
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Portable Speaker – now $179.99 (down from $299.99)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Apple earbuds
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – now $160 (down from $219)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker – now $121.60 (down from $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable 360° Sound Bluetooth Speaker – now $276 (down from $329)
- Bose Portable Smart Speaker – now $444.08 (down from $549)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – now $79 (down from $169.99)
- Bose 500 Smart Bluetooth Speaker – now $449 (down from $599.95)
- Bose Small Soundbar with Bluetooth – now $249 (down from $419)
- Bose 600 Smart Bluetooth Soundbar – now $585 (down from $799.95)
- Bose 300 Smart Bluetooth Soundbar – now $375.25 (down from $649)
- Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $329 (down from $599.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – now $297 (down from $429.95)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Edifier speakers
- Edifier S1000MKII Active Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers – now $424.15 (down from $499)
- Edifier S2000MKIII Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers – now $509.15 (down from $599)
- Edifier R1700BT Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers – now $169.15 (down from $259.99)
- Edifier R1850DB Active Bookshelf Speakers with Bluetooth and Optical Input – now $220.15 (down from $259)
- Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers – now $118.14 (down from $169)
- Edifier MS50A Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker – now $152.99 (down from $179.99)
- Edifier S1000W WiFi Audiophile Active Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers – now $594.99 (down from $699.99)
- Edifier R1280DBs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers – now $160.65 (down from $219.99)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for JBL earbuds and speakers
- JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Earbuds – now $59.95 (down from $171)
- JBL Live PROPLUS True Wireless Earbuds – now $95 (down from $169)
- JBL Tune 115 Wireless In-Ear Headphones – now $19.95 (down from $49.95)
- JBL FLIP 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker – now $79.95 (down from $148.99)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for JLab earbuds
- JLab JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds – now $76.64 (down from $149)
- JLab JBuds Air Pro True Wireless Earbuds – now $109.64 (down from $129)
- JLab Go Work Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Boom Mic – now $61.14 (down from $109)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Samsung earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 – now $124 (down from $249)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Sennheiser earbuds and headphones
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – now $215 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds – now $89.99 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $135 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones– now $110 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $135 (down from $299)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones – now $145 (down from $320)
- Sennheiser RS 120-W On-Ear Wireless Headphones – now $137.75 (down from $199.95)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus – now $1,999.98 (down from $2,399.95)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Sony earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Sony WISP510 In-Ear Sports Bluetooth Headphone – now $44 (down from $99)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Earbuds – now $159.60 (down from $198)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds – now $141.55 (down from $249)
- Sony WH-XB910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $249 (down from $349.95)
- Sony SRSXB23B Extra Bass Wireless Speaker – now $79 (down from $199)
- Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS: X Single Soundbar – now $399 (down from $749)
- Sony HTG700 Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $560.50 (down from $695)
- Sony HTS100F 2ch Single Soundbar – now $170.05 (down from $249)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Truefree earbuds
- Truefree F1 Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – now $48.99 (down from $79.99)
- Truefree A1 Wireless Earbuds – now $32.19 (down from $54.99)
- Truefree Open Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones – now $48.99 (down from $103.95)
- Truefree T3 Semi-Open Wireless Earbuds – now $30.79 (down from $55.99)
- Truefree T2 Wireless Earbuds – now $30.79 (down from $43.99)
Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sales for Yamaha earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earbuds – now $175 (down from $299)
- Yamaha TW-E3C True Wireless Earbuds – now $75 (down from $103)
- Yamaha YH-E700A Headphones – now $289 (down from $399)
- Yamaha YH-L700A Headphones with 3D Sound Field – now $450 (down from $599)
- Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofer – now $198.99 (down from $240)
- Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer – now $179 (down from $259)
- Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer – now $249 (down from $325)
- Yamaha NS-SW200 Subwoofer Speaker – now $449 (down from $799)
Want more Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals?
Check out more Prime Day round-ups below:
- Here Are the Best and Biggest Tech Sales During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
- The 9 Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales You Need To Know About
- Grabbing 2 Echo Pop Speakers for $40 Is the Smartest Deal You’ll See All Day
- You Can Currently Save Up To 60% Off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums
Image: Sony/Sennheiser