Watch Invincible’s Omni-Man Mulch a Train Full of People In Mortal Kombat 1

If you’re going to put Invincible’s Viltrumite turncoat Omni-Man into a fighting game as infamous for its over-the-top gore like Mortal Kombat, then there’s only really one way this could’ve gone.

To celebrate the launch of Invincible season 2 on Prime Video, Neatherrealm Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for the arrival of Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, before he officially shows up to beat the snot out of Liu Kang and all his buddies next week.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer

The trailer gives us a suitably violent look at Omni-Man’s two brutal references to Invincible in his kit—his brutality, referencing his bloody beatdown on Mark in the season one finale, and then, of course, the only choice for an Omni-Man Mortal Kombat fatality: the train “crash” from the same episode. Which is even gorier than it was in Invincible, considering in Mortal Kombat Omni-Man’s opponents are nowhere near as durable as poor Mark was. Eeugh.

Omni-Man hits Mortal Kombat 1 next week on November 9—to give you something to do while you wait for new episodes of Invincible, starting from tomorrow. In the meantime, check out our interview with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman on how Omni-Man made the leap from comics, to animation, and then video games below!

How Invincible’s Omni-Man Joined Mortal Kombat 1

