Writers Guild Members Have Officially, Resoundingly, Ratified Their New Deal

After a tentative fair deal between writers and studios was reached on September 24, you can now remove “tentative” from that: the WGA strike, which began May 2 and put the state of Hollywood production under a microscope, is over-over. The acting union, SAG-AFTRA, has been on strike since July 13 and remains so.

In a statement posted to the WGA website, its leadership conveyed that the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) passed with 99 per cent approval (as we previously noted, the deal assured major gains for workers):

Dear Members, We are pleased to announce that 99% of WGA members have voted in favor of ratifying the 2023 MBA. Of the 8,525 valid votes cast there were 8,435 “yes” votes and 90 “no” votes (1%). The term of the agreement is from September 25, 2023 through May 1, 2026. See the summary of the 2023 MBA for more information on what we gained. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee Cochairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike action. As our negotiations come to an end, we won’t forget our SAG-AFTRA siblings who have supported writers every step of the way. We call upon the AMPTP to negotiate a deal that addresses the needs of performers and, until they do, we ask WGA members who can to continue to show up on their picket lines in solidarity. In solidarity, Meredith Stiehm, WGAW President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, WGAE President

With the entertainment industry already coming back to life, as shows reassemble their writers’ rooms and adjust their production schedules, the next big step will be securing an equally fair deal for SAG-AFTRA, which is still in the negotiating process.

