The PlayStation Portal Is Now Available for Preorder in Australia

Sony finally has a date for its so-called “Remote Player” that’s definitely not a handheld console in Australia. The PlayStation Portal, the company’s new Wi-Fi-only streaming device, is set to arrive in Aussie hands on February 2, 2024, and now prospective players can pre-order the device from Amazon, EB Games, and JB Hi-Fi, for $330.

When the company first offered us details about the device in August, we were surprised more by what it couldn’t do than what it could. For starters, the handheld device won’t accept PlayStation’s nascent attempt at cloud game streaming.

The Portal is a DualSense controller attached to an 8-inch LCD screen. It includes all the functionality of the company’s main PlayStation 5 controller, though it’s wifi only, meaning there’s no real gaming on the go except for if you find a spot with at least 5 Mbps of connectivity. Still, you’ll likely want high-speed 15 Mbps internet to get the most out of remote play.

Then you get to the issues it has with third-party headphones. There is a typical 3.5mm headphone jack, but the device does not support Bluetooth. Instead, the company uses its own proprietary PlayStation Link to connect to the company’s new Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. The Elite costs $240, while the Explore costs $330.

The Elite and Explore should work with other devices as well because they support Bluetooth, but they need to stick a USB dongle inside the PlayStation 5 to operate with Sony’s mainline console. Otherwise, users wanting a truly wireless experience with the portal will need to buy Sony’s proprietary tech.

Alternatively, players could instead look at the growing mountain of gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion or the ROG Ally (not the Steam Deck in Australia, unfortunately) – though these are for playing PC games and not PlayStation games.

Still, it’s likely to be a hit with at least some PlayStation fans, and it’s great that it’ll be available to Aussie gamers.

Image: Sony

This article has been updated since it was originally published.