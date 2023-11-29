Chris Evans Denies Avengers Return, as if He Could Say Anything Else

The first rule of playing a superhero is deny, deny, deny. Is there a rumor going around about your character? Is that rumor true? Don’t sweat it. Simply lie about it for fear of ruining the surprise.

It’s come to a point where spoilers are so sacred that we’ve not only normalized lying in entertainment media, but it’s endearing to most of the audience. Fans both desperately want to know all the biggest secrets about every upcoming project, but also complain if those secrets come out before we enter a theater. As a result, there’s no real reason to ask actors about a big, potential rumor swirling around because even if it’s true, they can’t tell you about it, and will have to lie.

Stories like this happen over and over again. Benedict Cumberbatch. Andrew Garfield. And the latest is, potentially, Chris Evans. Evans seemingly closed the book on his career playing Captain America with Avengers: Endgame, as he passed the shield to the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Soon after that though, rumors began swirling Evans would return in some capacity—and in recent weeks, those rumors have begun heating up again with talk of Evans, along with Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, returning to their Marvel roles.

Since Downey and Johansson’s characters died, and Evans’ did not, his return seems the most reasonable. However, on a recent episode of the View, he said he had no idea about it. “No one’s spoken to me about it,” Evans said. “And look, I would never say never, but I really—I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Which seems like a reasonable response, and maybe it’s true. However, whether he is returning or not, this will always be the response. Even if the role had already been shot and Evans was presented with spy images watermarked with a date proving it’s new, he would contractually have to deny it. Plus, do we really think no one has talked to him about it? People are literally talking to him about it in this interview. It feels like a phrase he’s been answering this question with for years, whether it’s still accurate or not.

What do you think? Is Evans coming back? If so, will it be sooner or later? The first major chance would be in Captain America: New World Order, the fourth film in the franchise he starred in. It’s currently scheduled for release on February 14, 2025.

