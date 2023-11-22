Dave Filoni Just Got a Bigger, More Important Star Wars Job

It sure seems like there’s gonna be a second season of Ahsoka since its creator, Dave Filoni, just got a big promotion. Filoni is now the chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, which means that he’ll play a much bigger role in the direction Star Wars stories take in the future.

“In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways,” Filoni told Vanity Fair, which broke the news. “In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on. When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

That includes, yes, Filoni’s own movie which will be set in the world he and Jon Favreau have created on Disney+ (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, etc.) as well as the upcoming Rey movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and origin of the Force movie from James Mangold. “I’m not telling people what to do,” Filoni says. “But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost.”

Will that Council recommend a second season of Ahsoka? It’s unclear, but likely. “To truly help filmmakers, it was really important for me to experience it firsthand,” Filoni says. “I can also lend a perspective on the challenges that telling these stories will present. I feel more capable of actually being helpful outside of just saying, ‘Well, Jedi are like this, and Sith are like this…’”

Fans of Filoni’s shows, which also include Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance too, have reason to celebrate today. People who maybe aren’t fans, though—well, they could have the opposite reaction.

We’ll have more from the world of Star Wars soon. For now, you can read more about it over at Vanity Fair.

