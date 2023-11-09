Lego’s 5,200-Piece Avengers Tower Set Even Comes With a Kevin Feige Minifigure

If you were in charge of selecting the Lego minifigures for a massive celebration of a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and beyond, you’d have plenty of priorities on your list. Heroes, villains, Earth’s mightiest movie stars. Lego decided it had so many options, it could throw in Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, to boot.

Today Lego officially unveiled its next major Marvel Superheroes set, ready to launch in the company’s traditional Black Friday sales later this month. Measuring 35.5 inches tall, Avengers Tower will let fans recreate iconic moments from the 2012 movie, Age of Ultron, as well as 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and then some, with a swath of 31 minifigures.

As well as internal dioramas to recreate moments like Age of Ultron’s party scene and Endgame having Captain America admire his own ass, the scale model of the building’s exterior also features pylons to pose massive brick-built Chitauri creatures and a Quinjet flying around the exterior—and some of the Avengers’ high-flying allies, like the Scarlet Witch, Vision, and even Wong.

All that figure goodness includes Kevin Feige to boot, making his debut in Lego form. The movie producer, largely unequipped to deal with Loki, Chitauri, and even Ultron drones, comes with his trusty baseball cap (with the Avengers logo on it, of course) and even a shawarma wrap for good measure.

Lego’s Avengers Tower set will launch on November 24, and retail for $759.99. Scroll through to see plenty more pictures!

Lego Marvel Avengers Tower

