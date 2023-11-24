WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Explains Her Approach to the Marvel Series

WandaVision—the very first Marvel series to hit Disney+, all the way back in January 2021—is finally getting a snazzy home release. It’s nicely timed, now that series co-star Teyonah Parris is currently featuring in The Marvels, and WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries waits in the wings.

The Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD comes with the complete nine-episode series, of course, as well as a ton of extras—all the better to entice fans who’re wondering why they need a home release of a show that’s still available on Disney+ (hey, even in the age of streaming, nothing’s guaranteed in that department). io9 has an excerpt from one of the bonus features featuring series creator Jac Schaffer, in which she discusses her approach to writing for some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most famous characters.

WandaVision | On Blu-ray | Production Bonus Clip

“The space that I have been very comfortable kind of occupying in the MCU is emotion and character first and spectacle second. I really like to put the energy and the artistic muscle into unusual scenarios and unusual settings,” Schaeffer explains. The clip shows her discussing what sitcoms mean to viewers with her writing staff, as well as how WandaVision fits into that genre. She also has high praise for the limited-series format, especially as someone who planned on a career geared more toward films: “I equate it to a classic run of a comic, to really sit with the characters in the story.”

Here’s a list of the bonus features included in the WandaVision home release, as well as the Steelbook packaging:

Through the Eras: The cast and crew discuss how the series movies through different sitcom eras. Gag Reel: Watch some fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of WandaVision. Deleted Scene: Ankle Bracelet: Ralph/Pietro snips off his ankle bracelet toward the end of the series. Deleted Scene: Mouth to Mouth: Agatha has a friendly banter with the police. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision: Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and more as they invite viewers behind the scenes of this groundbreaking series.

Image: Disney Home Entertainment

WandaVision: The Complete Series will be available on Blu-ray Steelbook and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook November 28.

