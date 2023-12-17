Avatar 3 Won’t Have This Hilarious Rumoured Title

On the internet, most news gets forgotten very quickly. Anything that sticks around for more than a few days does so with good reason, usually because it’s so incredibly weird. In the world of movies, an example of that is the rumored Avatar sequel titles that were first reported way back in 2018.

That’s when the BBC reported to know the titles of James Cameron’s four sequels. First was part two, The Way of Water, which as we all know ended up being accurate. And if that was accurate, surely there was a chance the next title would be too. A title that was so evocative and kind of unfathomable, it was more or less the main reason the titles were remembered in the first place.

The title in question is… The Seed Bearer, a phrase which conjures all manner of images, both positive and negative. But in a new interview with ComicBook, Avatar producer Jon Landau finally, officially, shot that down. “I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” Landau said. “That’s what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!” (Note: it has been.)

This echoes what Landau told io9 last year when we asked about the titles. “We have decided on titles, but I would not go by those other three titles that were out there,” he said. “You know, if you roll the dice one in six times, you’ll pick the right number.” Which could, potentially, mean another one or two is right. Cameron has said in the past the leaked titles were all titles that were in consideration, so maybe The Tulkun Rider or The Quest for Eywa will make the cut. Each is certainly better than “The Seed Bearer.”

Unfortunately, we aren’t likely to get those official titles anytime soon. Avatar 2’s title wasn’t revealed until mere months before it was released and now, since Disney has delayed all the sequels back several years, part three isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until 2025, with parts four and five following in 2029 and 2031.

