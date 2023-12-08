Here Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans That Use the Vodafone Network but Aren’t Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Vodafone is one of the biggest mobile networks in Australia and while you can pick up a plan directly through it, it also sells wholesale access to its network to smaller mobile providers.

These Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) offer the same coverage as Vodafone (96 per cent of the Australian population), but with a lower price tag, making them a great alternative if you’re looking to cut down on your monthly phone bill. In most cases, these MVNOs are powered by Vodafone’s 4G network, as only select plans have access to the parent provider’s 5G network.

Here are the cheapest mobile providers on the Vodafone network that aren’t just Vodafone.

Cheap mobile plans with 5GB or more on the Vodafone network

TPG is currently running an offer where all of its mobile plans are 50 per cent off for the first six renewals of your connection. This offer is only available to new customers and you’ll need to pay the plan’s full price once the discount period ends.

TPG’s cheapest plan has a 12GB data allowance and is available for $10 per renewal (and then $20 per renewal at full price). You can also nab the provider’s 25GB plan for $12.50 per month for the first six months, and then $25 per month after that.

If you want to pay a little less for a full-price plan, Kogan Mobile is offering a 10GB plan for a flat rate of $15 per month. As an added bonus, you can nab your first month with Kogan for just $5.

If you want a bit more data each month, Felix Mobile is also offering a half-off deal for its 25GB plan. You’ll pay $12.50 per month for the first three months you’re on the plan, and then $25 per month thereafter.

Cheap mobile plans with 30GB or more on the Vodafone network

As we move up the data range, once again TPG has one of the best value plans in this range, thanks to its aforementioned half-off offer. You can pick up the telco’s 45GB plan for $15 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $30 per month thereafter.

You can also get a similar 50 per cent off deal with iiNet, which is offering plans with a 40GB data allowance for $15 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, and then increase to $29.99 per month.

Kogan Mobile is also offering a 40GB plan for an introductory price of $10, and then $25 per month after that. That full price makes it slightly cheaper than what iiNet is offering for the same amount of data. Kogan will also let you roll over up to 200GB of unused data.

However, as far as the best dollar-to-data value goes, Felix Mobile has a pretty great deal for its 50GB plan. You’ll pay $15 per month for the first three months you’re with Felix, and then $30 per month after that. This plan comes with unlimited data banking as well.

Cheap mobile plans with 60GB or more on the Vodafone network

If you’re after a mobile plan with at least 60GB, there are a few usual familiar faces from the previous sections. TPG has the cheapest plan going in this data tier, with 60GB for $20 per month for the first six months of your connection (and then $40 per month thereafter).

If you don’t mind hopping around from providers, Kogan Mobile is offering an 80GB plan that is usually $40 per month, but you can currently get your first month for $15. That’s not a bad option to swap to once TPG’s discount period ends, as you’ll be able to nab an extra 20GB of data per month for the same price.

Felix Mobile is offering a different kind of plan. Instead of a monthly cap, this Felix plan comes with unlimited data. However, its download speeds are capped at 20Mbps. This Felix plan is currently being offered with a 50 per cent discount that lasts for the first three months of your connection when you use the promo code FELIX50. This means you’ll pay $20 per month, and then $40 per month once the discount period ends.

If you’re after a lot of data, Vodafone is offering a 150GB plan for $55 per month, and a 300GB plan for $65 per month. However, if you stay connected, you’ll be able to save $5 per month on either plan. Unlike the other MVNOs listed here, this plan will give you access to Vodafone’s 5G network.

