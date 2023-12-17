Good Omens Will Return For a Third and Final Season

The end is nigh, and Good Omens is preparing for it again. Having evolved from a limited series exploring the story of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel into its own magical continuation of ideas from the pair left unpublished, now Good Omens is ready to call time on Amazon… and on the Apocalypse.

Amazon has confirmed that Good Omens’ now-official third season will be its last. With the second season earlier this year ending on a major cliffhanger for the relationship between Michael Sheen’s angelic Aziraphale and David Tennant’s demonic Crowley, it’s not too surprising to see there’s plans for more—especially as Gaiman himself has openly said as much in the months since season 2’s debut. “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” Gaiman noted in a statement accompanying the renewal news. “Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.”

“Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped,” Gaiman continued. “Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Good Omens’ third and final season will begin filming in Scotland in early 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.