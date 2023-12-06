MORNING SPOILERS: The Boys Teases the Craziest Season It’s Ever Done

Kid Cudi is working on a wild new monster movie. Mahershala Ali offers a tiny update on Marvel’s Blade movie. Plus, there’s good news for Foundation and Fionna and Cake, with confirmations of new seasons on the way. Spoilers, now!

Slime

Deadline reports Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi will star in and produce Slime, “a classic monster movie decked out in fashion-forward video game skins that are wickedly satirical, scary as hell and trippy AF” directed by animator Jeron Braxton. Based on a script by Brian Ash, the story is said follow Muna, “an optimistic, but broke young woman,” who “signs up for a paid medical trial. Hope turns to horror when she is unknowingly injected with a foreign creature’s slime and begins to have visions she does not understand and unleash destructive powers she cannot control. Hunted and desperate, Muna kidnaps Glenn (Mescudi), a lab worker from the mega-corporation who injected her. Together, they go on a terrifying odyssey in search of refuge and a cure. But is it already too late to stop her from evolving into a monster, a post-human savior, or something in between?”

Sasquatch Sunset

Deadline also reports Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner and Christophe Zajac-Denek will star in Sasquatch Sunset, the latest project from David and Nathan Zellner said to document “a year in the life of a singular family.” Though further details on the plot are unavailable, Eisenberg formerly revealed to Variety he would be playing the Sasquatch of the film’s title.

I play a Sasquatch: full makeup, full body hair, no lines. I grunt, but no lines.I’m so looking forward to this.

Untitled Gary Dauberman Projects

THR reports Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle) has signed a first look deal with Screen Gems to both create new horror projects and curate a slate “featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.” The move is said to come as Sony rebuilds Screen Gems “into a more productive label, with horror being a top focus.”

Blade

Mahershala Ali also provided Entertainment Weekly with a brief update on Marvel’s Blade.

We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.

Wonka

During a recent press conference attended by NME, Hugh Grant admitted he hated playing an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka.

It was like a crown of thorns. I made a big fuss about it, I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.

Grant went on to say director Paul King never gave him a “satisfactory answer” when asked whether he was supposed to play the character with “just his face or with his whole body.”

I never received a satisfactory answer. And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.

The Cello

A haunted cello drives its listeners to a murderous frenzy in a new clip from Darren Lynn Bousmman’s The Cello, starring Jeremy Irons.

The Cello (2023) – Music Unleashes Madness in Darren Bousman’s New Horror Movie

Foundation

TV Line reports Foundation has been officially renewed for a third season at Apple TV+.

Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake

Coming Soon also reports Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake has been renewed for a second season at Max.

The Boys

Erik Kripke teased the new season of The Boys may include “the batshit craziest thing” the series has “ever done” on Twitter.

I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we’ve ever done? Like I truly can’t believe we got away with it. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV https://t.co/98mYEkNMqX — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 4, 2023

Gyeongseong Creature

Netflix has released several new images from it’s live-action Gyeongseong Creature two-part miniseries premiering December 22.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix has also released a dozen teasers revealing each member of its live-action Yu Yu Hakusho cast.

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：浦飯幽助編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：桑原和真編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：蔵馬編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：飛影編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：ぼたん編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：コエンマ編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：雪村螢子編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：雪菜編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：幻海編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：戸愚呂兄編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：戸愚呂弟編 – Netflix

『幽☆遊☆白書』キャラクター予告：左京編 – Netflix

Doctor Who

Finally, Doctor Who TV has collected 24 new images from “The Giggle.” Click through to see them all.

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.