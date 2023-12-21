The finest residents of New Yohrk Citaaaaaay are bowing out. Vulture reports that as What We Do in the Shadows prepares to begin production on its sixth season next month, it is doing so knowing that it will be the last.

No further information was available about the cancellation, which has now also been further reported on by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter. io9 has reached out to FX for comment, and will update this post if and when we hear more.

First launching in 2019 as a spinoff and loose continuation of the 2014 Jemaine Clement/Taika Waititi mockumentary comedy movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows has evolved into one of the most endearing and charming comedies on TV. Following the nocturnal exploits of a quartet of vampiric housemates in Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), as well as their human familiar Guillermo (a career breakout performance from Harvey Guillén), the series’ goofy antics as its heroes navigate the grim normality of life in Staten Island and the exploits of the supernatural underworld is matched by an electric, sincere chemistry between all of its lovably weird misfit characters.

What We Do in the Shadows was renewed for a two-season deal encompassing seasons five and six in June of last year—so if this is the end for the show, hopefully it at least is allowing itself to go out on its own terms.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.