We Found The Biggest And Best Mobile Data Plans Currently Available

If you’re the kind of person who spends all your mobile plan’s data allowance before the month is over, you might want to consider changing to a plan that suits your lifestyle more. But the best plans can be pricey if you’re not sure where to look.

We’ve gone ahead and found the best data-packed mobile plans from 40GB to 200GB of data, so you can find the right one without needing to waste those precious GB trawling the internet for a good deal.

Best mobile plans with at least 40GB of data

In terms of the cheapest offerings, TPG has a half-price deal for its 40GB mobile plan. If you sign up for this plan, you’ll pay $15 per month for the first six months and then $30 per month ongoing. If you need a bit more data, this half-price offering also extends to TPG’s other mobile plans. That means you’ll only pay $20 per month for the first six months you’re with TPG for its 60GB plan, and then $40 per month thereafter.

This half-price promo is also being offered by iiNet, although you don’t get as much data as you would with TPG. The provider is offering its 40GB plan for only $15 per month for the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends you’ll be paying $29.99 per month. The plan is also contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever as well.

If you don’t want to mess around with shifting billing prices, Kogan and Moose Mobile are both solid choices with decent dollar-to-data value. Kogan is offering a 40GB plan for $10 for the first month, then a flat rate of $25 per month. While Moose has a 40GB plan for $24.80 per month for the first 12 months, then $29.80 per month after that.

Best mobile plans with at least 80GB of data

If you want a decent amount of data for cheap, Dodo is currently offering to double its monthly allowance for the first three months you’re with the provider. That means instead of the usual 45GB, you’ll get 90GB while still paying $35 per month. This plan is also contract-free.

Kogan has a similar plan to Dodo as well, where you’ll pay $15 for the first month and then a flat $40 per month for 80GB of data.

Best mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Still after more data? As far as the cheapest plans go, Moose Mobile is offering 100GB of data for $28.80 per month for the first 12 months before reverting back to $36.80, which is still a great price in terms of dollar-to-data value.

Circles.Life also has a pretty good offer going. You’ll get 100GB of bonus data for the first six months you’re with the provider – bringing its total up to 150GB – for $35 per month. This offer ends on January 29 though, so you’ll need to get in quick.

Tangerine is taking a different approach with its introductory offer. If you sign up to its 50GB plan, you’ll get double data for the first three months, adding up to 100GB per month, as well as two of those months free. After the two month period is over, you’ll be paying $38 per month.

Best mobile plans with at least 200GB of data

If you want a massive amount of data, Circles.Life is offering 300GB of data for $39 per month, for the first 12 months you’re with the provider if you use the code GOTGREATVALUE300.

However, Optus is also offering a large plan with a great dollar-to-data value. You can currently pick up Optus’ Plus Promo Plan for $69 per month and score a data capacity of 500GB. This price only lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $89 per month.

If these large plans still don’t have enough data for you, then we don’t know what will.

