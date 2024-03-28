Lower Your Monthly Bills by Bundling These NBN and Mobile Plans Together

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to save a bit extra on your internet or mobile bill each month, then it might be worthwhile looking into the providers offering bundle deals for these services. In some cases, these bundle discounts will also stack on top of the introductory deals that most providers offer, giving you an extra layer of savings.

Here’s every provider that is offering a discount deal when you bundle internet and mobile phone plans.

Aussie Broadband internet and mobile bundle offers

Aussie Broadband has recently released a series of mobile and internet bundles, where you can get one of the provider’s faster NBN plans with one or two mobile SIMs.

Here’s what Aussie Broadband’s bundles look like:

Starter bundle : NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $120 per month (down from $130)

: NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $120 per month (down from $130) Value bundle : NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $150 per month (down from $165)

: NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $150 per month (down from $165) Speed bundle: NBN 250 plan with two 220GB mobile SIMs – $234 per month (down from $259)

These bundles are more geared towards households with at least two people, with the more significant discounts coming from the Value and Speed packages that include two SIMs.

Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 97MBps for its NBN 100 plan, and download speeds of 243Mbps for its NBN 250 plan. Aussie’s 220GB mobile plans also have access to Optus’ 5G network.

Exetel internet and mobile bundle offers

Exetel is already running a few introductory discounts across its NBN plans, which makes them some of the cheapest options across the various internet speed tiers. You can further discount your monthly bill by adding one of Exetel’s services, such as Home Phone or another mobile plan, to your internet bundle.

The amount you save per month depends on how many additional services you bundle, to a total discount of $15 per month.

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

iiNet internet and mobile bundle offers

If you’re a new or current customer with iiNet, you’ll receive an extra 80GB of mobile data per month when you bundle the provider’s 40GB mobile plan with any of its NBN plans.

If you’re looking to grab one of iiNet’s mobile plans, the provider is running a 50 per cent off deal that’ll last for the first six months you’re connected.

The provider is also offering a few discounts across its NBN plans. You can save $10 per month for the first six months when you’re connected to iiNet’s NBN 25 or NBN 50 plans.

MATE internet and mobile bundle offers

If you sign up for an internet connection through MATE, you can knock $10 off your monthly bill by bundling in a mobile plan. You can see MATE’s NBN plans in the table above, and the provider’s SIM-only mobile plans start at $25 per month.

The provider is currently running introductory discounts across all of its NBN connections – except NBN 50 – where you can save $20 per month for the first five months. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code SAVE20.

MATE is also offering a one-month money-back guarantee for its NBN plans. So if you aren’t happy with your service across that first month, you can get a full refund.

SpinTel internet and mobile bundle offers

With Spintel, you can save $3 per month on its 25GB and 50GB mobile plans if you bundle in either with an NBN connection. Here’s how they shake out:

25GB plan : $19 per month (down from $22 per month)

: $19 per month (down from $22 per month) 50GB plan: $25 per month (down from $28 per month)

As far as internet connections go, Spintel has some of the cheapest NBN plans available, both in regards to introductory discounts and at full price. Its NBN 250 connection in particular is roughly the same price as the average cost of an NBN 100 plan.

Superloop internet and mobile bundle offers

Superloop is the sibling brand to Exetel, so its offer is pretty much the same. If you grab one of Superloop’s internet plans and bundle it with additional services, like a SIM-Only plan or a Home Phone plan, you can save up to $15 per month.

Here’s how Superloop’s discounts work:

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

Superloop is also running a few introductory discounts across its internet connections. The provider currently has the cheapest and fastest NBN 1000 plan available, which is priced at $99 per month for the first six months with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps.

TPG internet and mobile bundle offers

When you bundle one of TPG’s internet services with one of its mobile phone plans, the provider will knock a few dollars off the monthly bill of the latter.

Here’s what TPG’s mobile discounts look like when bundled with an internet plan:

Medium SIM-Only plan : $20 per month (down from $25)

: $20 per month (down from $25) Large SIM-Only plan : $25 per month (down from $30)

: $25 per month (down from $30) Extra Large SIM-Only plan: $30 per month (down from $40)

Much like iiNet, TPG is also running a 50 per cent off deal across all of its phone plans for the first six months you’re with the provider. While TPG’s mobile plans are exactly the same price, you’ll get a larger monthly data cap than what iiNet is offering – eg. TPG’s 45GB plan is the same price as iiNet’s 40GB plan.

You can also save $10 per month for the first six months when you’re connected to TPG’s NBN 100 plan.

Vodafone internet and mobile bundle offers

If you already have a mobile phone plan with Vodafone, you’ll be able to knock $15 off your monthly NBN bill when you bundle the two services together. If you want to stack your savings, Vodafone is currently offering $10 off per month for the first 12 months if you sign up for its NBN 250 or NBN 500 plan.

This $15 discount is also available for Vodafone’s 4G and 5G home internet plans, although it will only last for the first six months of your connection. After that introductory period the discount will drop to $5 per month.

You can also check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to which providers are offering discounts when you bundle your internet plan with an energy plan here.

Image: 20th Television Animation