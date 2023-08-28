These Internet Providers Will Discount Your NBN Bill When You Bundle in an Energy Plan

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently feeling the pinch of the current cost of living crisis, you might be looking to save money wherever you can. This could range from cancelling unneeded streaming subscriptions or swapping out your current NBN plan with something a bit cheaper. If you’re looking to lower your monthly utility bills, there are a few providers offering discounts if you bundle your internet plan with one of its electricity and gas plans.

There aren’t a lot of internet providers that also offer energy plans, so your options for bundle offers are limited. If you’re after more bundle offers, you can find Gizmodo Australia’s round-up for NBN and phone plan deals here.

Dodo’s bundle offers

If you sign up for one of Dodo’s NBN plans, the provider will discount your monthly internet bill when you bundle in one of its energy plans. This NBN bundle discount is $5 per active service – gas and electricity – to a total of $10 off each month.

In addition to this internet and energy bundle offer, Dodo is also running a few NBN deals for new customers. If you sign up for Dodo’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you’ll be able to save $21.20 per month for the first six months.

Meanwhile, you can save $15 per month for the first six months with its NBN 250 plan. If you sign up for Dodo’s NBN 25 plan, you’ll only have to pay $10 for your first month – and then $65 per month after that.

Origin’s bundle offers

If you sign up for one of Origin’s internet plans, you can save $10 per month if you also bundle in an electricity, natural gas, hot water and/or centralised energy plan.

Origin is also offering a $5 per month discount across all of its NBN plans for the first 12 months of your connection, regardless of whether you bundle in an energy plan. This offer is available until September 4.

If you sign up for any of Origin’s NBN plans, the provider will also throw in 12 months of Paramount+ for free. The offer is only available to new Paramount+ customers, however.