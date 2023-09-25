Only Pay For What You Need With The Cheapest Mobile Plans In Australia

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

If you’ve got your own phone, swapping to a smaller provider with a SIM-only plan is the best way to save money on a mobile plan. Smaller providers – also known as MVNOs – are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper mobile plans.

This is because they have lower overheads, smaller advertising budgets, don’t always stock handsets, and tend to be a more barebones affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these plans, and not much more.

If you feel like you’re currently paying for more than you need with your current phone plan, or you want a more affordable option for the same amount of data, here are some of the cheapest mobile plans around right now.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $10 per month

Moose Mobile currently has the cheapest mobile plans you can get, at $9 per month for the first six months you’re connected, which includes a 6GB data allowance. Once that introductory period is up, you’ll pay $15 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount runs out. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is another solid choice, and the telco is currently running a half-price discount for new customers. That means you’ll get 12GB for $10 per month for your first six months, and then pay $20 per month thereafter. As far as data caps go, this is the best you’ll get within this price range.

If you don’t want to mess around with a plan that’ll increase in price after a set period of time, Catch is offering a 4GB plan with a flat rate of $10 per 30-day renewal. That’s not a huge amount of data, but for a plan that’ll always be under $10 per month, it’s the best offer you’ve got. Catch is powered by Optus’ 4G Plus mobile network.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $20 per month

When it comes to phone plans under $20, Moose Mobile is once again a solid contender for the cheapest option. You’ll get 16GB of data for $11 per month for the first six months of your plan, which then reverts to $19 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is also worth considering. A 20GB plan will set you back $12 per month for your first six months, and $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus 4G Plus mobile network.

TPG is a great pick for those who want a little extra data each month. Its 25GB phone plan will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re an existing TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month, which is great news if you have a hard cap of $20.

If you’d prefer to keep the cost of your phone bill under $20, even at full price, Catch is also offering a mobile plan with some solid data to dollar value. Catch’s plan comes with an 18GB data cap and you’ll pay $13 for your first 30 days before the price increases to $15 per 30-day renewal thereafter.

The cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia under $30 per month

As we move up the price scale, you start to get access to Telstra-powered providers, like Exetel and Superloop. While neither telco is running any introductory offers, both have 15GB plans for $22 per 30-day renewal. Both providers are also offering 28GB plans for $28 per 30-day renewal, which is a better dollar-to-data value.

Woolworths Mobile has a prepaid plan that includes 22GB at $25 per month. While that’s a fairly average data allowance in this price tier, what makes this plan stand out is that it includes a bonus offer where you can save 10 per cent on your grocery shop once per month if you’re also an Everyday Rewards member.

Dodo is currently running a pretty solid introductory offer where it’ll double the data allowance of its $25 per month plan. You’ll get a monthly data cap of 50GB for the first six months of your connection, before dropping back to the standard 25GB.

If you want a lot of data that’ll always be under $30, then take a look at Kogan Mobile, which has a 40GB plan for $25 per month. As an added bonus, your first month with Kogan will only set you back $15. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

If you want a bit more data, Felix Mobile has a 50GB plan that’s currently $24 per month for the first three months of your connection. Once this introductory period ends, the plan’s price will increase to $30 per month, which will still keep you nicely within this price range. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the promo code FELIX20.

