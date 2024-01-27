Ryan Coogler’s Top Secret New Movie Could Team Michael B. Jordan With Vampires

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are getting ready to make their fifth movie together and, for the first time ever, this one is going to suck. That’s because it’s about vampires. Or so the rumours say.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the friends and collaborators behind Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther are once again putting together a new movie. This movie, an original idea written by Coogler, is currently being pitched to studios and streamers to see who will pay to make it. However, the pair is being ultra-secretive about it, forcing everyone to come to their agent’s office to get the details. Why that is, we don’t know. But, apparently, it’s a period-set genre film and according to entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider, that genre is vampires. So we’re potentially looking at a Ryan Coogler-written and directed period vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan. Sign us up right now.

With each of their previous collaborations, Jordan and Coogler have tackled a new genre. Social drama in Fruitvale Station. Sports in Creed. Superheroes in Black Panther. (Then, of course, Jordan made a brief cameo in Coogler’s fourth film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.) From that trajectory, it seems like they’re interested in always trying something new. And a horror movie would certainly fit that bill.

That’s also, assuming, “vampire” automatically means “horror,” which it doesn’t. Vampires are pretty flexible. There have been plenty of vampire comedies, vampire dramas, vampire romances, vampire action films, you name it. Having an immortal character at the centre of a movie opens up a whole lot of possibilities. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we learn if Coogler and Jordan’s movie is actually about vampires, what the premise is, and they can get to work. The world is a better place when they’re making movies together.

