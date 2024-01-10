Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Will See Miles Tackling His Multiverse of Problems

Miles Morales has more than a few problems to work out by the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. First and foremost, he’s gotta figure out how to get off Earth-42, where he’s been captured by an alternate version of himself as the Prowler. Then, he’s gotta deal with the revelation that his origin was the moment that broke the Spider-Verse wide open, his friends knew about it and didn’t tell him.

That’s a lot for a teenager to handle and we’re sure to see all of the fallout and more when Miles returns in the third and final film of the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The sequel, which is currently without a release date, is in the works and at the Golden Globes this weekend, two of its writers and producers discussed how Miles is going to take all of those problems and use them to his advantage.

“The big thing that’s interesting for Miles is, how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?” co-writer and producer Phil Lord told Deadline alongside his creative partner, Chris Miller. “And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success.”

As we saw in Across the Spider-Verse, Miles does feel betrayed and that’s why he flees Miguel O’Hara’s world, Earth-928, as well as his closest friends, Gwen and Peter. What the audience knows, however, and Miles doesn’t, is that Gwen has now recruited not just Peter, but several of Miles’ friends and allies to save him—which should go a long way to make him feel less of an outcast and more a part of the Spider family.

“It will be a very satisfying conclusion,” Lord said. “It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents.” We can’t wait… though we’re gonna have to. Though Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was most recently slated for release in March of this year, as previously mentioned, it’s currently without a release date. If we had to guess, we’d imagine summer 2025 is most likely.

