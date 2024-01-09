The Last Season of Stranger Things Has Finally Begun Production

Has Millie Gibson revealed just how long she’ll stay with Doctor Who? Josh Hutcherson says the Five Nights at Freddys’ sequel is definitely happening. James Gunn says his second season of Peacemaker will have a whole new continuity. Plus, get another new glimpse of Echo as it hits streaming. Spoilers away!

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Deadline reports Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) has replaced Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation at Netflix. The outlet additionally reports Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

M3GAN 2.0

Violet McGraw confirmed she’s returning for M3GAN 2.0 in a recent interview with DiscussingFilm.

Yes I am [returning]. I’m very excited to film that… I am literally dying to know what happens… I’m just looking forward to [reuniting] with all of the cast and crew.

Long Lost

Deadline also reports Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners will produce Long Lost, a film adaptation of a 50-page horror story written by Colin Banno “in the vein of What Lies Beneath and Rosemary’s Baby.” The story is said to focus on “a recently married woman whose life is upended when her husband’s long-lost wife shockingly returns after she was believed to be dead, sparking fears that she’s hatching a sinister plan to reclaim what was once hers.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s, Part 2

Josh Hutcherson confirmed a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s is indeed moving forward at Blumhouse during a recent interview with Variety.

I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible. Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal. We hoped it would connect with audiences, but I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.

Night Swim 2

Meanwhile, Night Swim director Bryce McGuire told Entertainment Weekly “there’s lots more” of the Night Swim mythology to explore “if people want more.”

Look, if there were to be a sequel, I do have an idea, and there’s lots more of the mythology. I just wanted this first one to be so simple and archetypal. There’s lots more that has already been discussed and could have been in the movie that I would love to get to explore, if people want more.

Doctor Who

In conversation with Fabric Magazine, Millie Gibson stated she plans to spend the new year “auditioning again, for parts,” potentially casting doubt on Ruby Sunday sticking around after her currently-filming second season.

I think, now that the strike’s over, probably auditioning again, for parts, and seeing what’s out there. Every year has seen such change for me, it’s hard to think what might come next. I’d like to play a villain… If not that I think I’m really intrigued by biopic roles that you really need to research. I think that would be a great challenge. I don’t know, I think I’m just excited to see what’s to come.

Peacemaker

After a fan on Threads (via Coming Soon) asked why he’s making a second season of Peacemaker set in a different continuity than the first, James Gunn promised the transition “won’t be confusing.”

Because it’s my favorite thing to do, it’s the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in. It won’t be confusing.

Stranger Things

Production has officially begun on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Superman & Lois

According to an Instagram story of Bitsie Tulloch’s captured by Screen Rant, the fourth season premiere of Superman & Lois is titled “The End and the Beginning.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Mount Olympus “beckons” in the synopsis for “The Prophecy Comes True,” the first season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Mount Olympus beckons…and Percy must face his greatest battle yet.

Echo

Finally, Maya kicks the crap out of three separate goons in a new clip from Echo, available to stream on Disney+ today.

Marvel Studios’ Echo | Official Clip ‘Nice Job’ | Disney+ & Hulu Marvel Studios’ Echo | Official Clip ‘Nice Job’ | Disney+ & Hulu

