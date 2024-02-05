Across the Spider-Verse Almost Had a Crazy Spider-Man Game Easter Egg

Some of the best moments in both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are the cross-medium crossovers. In Spider-Verse, the game’s Spider-Man briefly appears in Miguel O’Hara’s world. In Spider-Man 2, there’s a brief reference to Miguel and the movie’s multiverse too. Considering both projects were made independently, that there’s any crossover at all is probably a miracle but, apparently, there was almost another one.

Sony recently got together a few of the head creative people behind both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for a chat about making awesome stories in the world of Spider-Man. And, in the chat, one of the film’s directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, revealed that the filmmakers were such a fan of the games, one of its deepest easter Eggs almost made it into the movie.

“We almost put one of your glitches that made it in [into the movie],” Dos Santos said. “We almost put a space heater swinging through.” Apparently, in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the bridge game between the first and second Spider-Man games, there was a glitch where the character could become a space heater.

“Well, there’s a cube one in this game so…” Bryan Intihar, the game’s senior creative director, said. “So you have plenty of fodder now,” senior art director Jacinda Chew added. You can watch the clip in question queued up below, but really the whole video is very enjoyable.

Where game meets movie | Creator to Creator: Spider-Man [Part 1] Where game meets movie | Creator to Creator: Spider-Man [Part 1]

This is just part one of the chat so we’re hoping that in part two they might discuss the game’s big movie Easter egg and if there’s potential for any more crossovers in the future, with each team likely working on a part three as we speak.

If the space heater had made the movie, would you have gotten the reference? Let us know below.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.