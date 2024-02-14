Apple’s HomePod Might Soon Have a Screen

The third generation of Apple HomePods could be flaunting a new screen, according to code spotted in the tvOS 17.4 beta.

Found deep in a whole bunch of code, 9to5Mac noted the third iteration of the tvOS 17.4 beta saw a new device named “Z314” that could run the operating system.

To note, Apple TV and HomePod run tvOS, but of course, the current generation of HomePods don’t have a screen, for now anyway.

The unreleased device seems to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, also used by the iPad mini 6, 9to5Mac noted.

Based on these findings, the next HomePod could have a screen.

This development also makes sense, Apple’s main smart speaker competitors are Amazon and Google, which respectively have their own lines of screen-based smart speakers.

However, this isn’t the first time conjecture arose around a potential Apple smart hub was in the works. Back in 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman touched on Apple developing a smart speaker with cameras and a screen. But, during the time he also noted that a launch wasn’t “imminent”.

Despite Apple being a pioneer in smartphones and watches, it was late to the smart speaker game. Amazon unveiled the Alexa suite 10 years ago and Google launched its first Home product in 2016, whereas the first HomePod was brought out in 2018. It would only make sense that it would be late to the smart hub game.

Of course, this is all speculation and we won’t know what Apple will be doing with its third generation of HomePod.

But commentators suggest next month Apple will do the big reveal and showcase the new, visual HomePod. Until then, we can only dream up what this contraption will look like.

