Ryan Reynolds Is Disappointed With the Deadpool 3 Spoiler Leaks

With the actors’ strike now officially over, filming is once again up and running on Marvel’s next big movie, Deadpool 3. And just as was happening before the strike stopped production, photos from the set have revealed several potential spoilers and the film’s star is pretty bummed about it.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” Ryan Reynolds posted on his Instagram Wednesday. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

“Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” he continued. “The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real-world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket.”

He ended by saying “I love making this movie,” with two little images of Deadpool and Wolverine. Here’s the IG story.

Screenshot: Instagram

This, of course, is a complex argument and one that we are fully aware you’re reading on a site that has a column called Morning Spoilers that has posted most of the photos Reynolds is referring to. This is something we do because, as Reynolds said, people want to see those because they are excited about the movie.

But that we put it in a column clearly labeled “Spoilers” should also, in theory, allow people who don’t want to be spoiled to avoid them. And that’s the bigger problem. It’s almost impossible to avoid these photos which are splashed across headlines and on social media accounts for all to see.

On the other hand, if knowing there’s a cameo in your movie in any way ruins the movie, that’s an issue. Deadpool 3 had better work beyond just being a string of X-Men, Fox, and Marvel Studios jokes. Now, I want a ton of those in there but if the actual story or enjoyment of the movie is ruined knowing some random character appears, there’s a much much bigger problem than spoilers.

Not that I think Deadpool 3 will have that problem but, as I said before, this is a larger, complex argument. One we encourage you to have more of below.

Deadpool 3, which is not the official title, is scheduled for release July 26, 2024.

