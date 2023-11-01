Shawn Levy Really Wants You to Know Logan Matters to Deadpool 3

Just because Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine doesn’t mean he didn’t die already. From the day it was announced that Jackman was joining Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, the stars were adamant that the events of Logan, James Mangold’s 2017 classic, happened. “Logan died in Logan,” Reynolds said. “Not touching that.”

Now, in a new interview, Deadpool 3’s director Shawn Levy not only reiterates that fact, but heaps praise on the previous Wolverine movie while making it clear that Logan is important to the story Deadpool 3 will tell. “I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan,” Levy said to BroBible. “Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place.”

So it seems like, in the next few months, we’ll all have to take another spin with Logan. The biggest question at this point though is how much time do we actually have?

Last week, Disney shifted many of its early 2024 movie releases to 2025—making Deadpool 3, currently scheduled for release in May 2024, one of the next films out of the gate. The problem is even before Disney made those other changes, rumours already began to swirl that Deadpool 3 would be missing its release date, though that has yet to be confirmed. When the actors’ strike hit, Levy was about halfway done with filming, so even if the strike ended today, it would take some time to get everyone back to set. May feels very optimistic at this point.

All of which is to say, you probably won’t have to fire up Logan for at least a few months, if not more.

