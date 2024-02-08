Deadpool’s Creator Is Leaving the Character Behind

As a new chapter in the life of Deadpool begins, another one is ending. This summer, as the Merc With the Mouth makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the artist responsible for bringing him to life will be putting the character behind him.

Rob Liefeld announced on social media Monday that he’s doing one final Deadpool comic this summer and then will leave the character behind forever. “I am retiring from Deadpool. It’s official,” Liefeld wrote. “Yup, after 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures it’s time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell. One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am.”

Liefeld and Fabien Nicieza brought Deadpool to life back in 1991 with Marvel’s New Mutants #98. The character was originally much different than he is now. He didn’t break the fourth wall, was a bit more serious and deadly, and was created as an homage to Liefeld’s favourite comic character ever. “The visual of Deadpool was very informed by Spider-Man,” Liefeld told io9 in 2016. “I asked [some friends at Marvel], ‘How do you remember when I walked in the studio with Deadpool? They said, ‘You pulled it out of your bag and said ‘Spider-Man with guns and swords.’’ That’s how I pitched it to them. A smart-ass mercenary.”

Of course, from there the character evolved under the pencil of many other comic book writers and artists, then exploded in other media via video games and movies. Along the way, Liefeld has always held the character in high regard, and as one of his proudest creations.

“I often wonder what my life would be like if I had not created and sold not just Deadpool, but Cable, Domino, Stryfe, and many others to Marvel,” Liefield continued in his new post. “What if young Rob hadn’t taken up the challenge of transforming a title that was headed towards cancellation is one of the better alternate universe tales. It certainly transformed my young career, creating opportunities and record-breaking sales for New Mutants & X-Force. Creating and introducing the Deadpool Corps., featuring Lady Deadpool & Dogpool was a great function of my mid-life crisis during 2009. In 2015 I started Deadpool: Bad Blood, getting Deadpool his first original graphic novel, and his only chart-topping, #1 ranking to date, an achievement that got me a round of congratulations from Marvel brass that pumped my chest out farther than Captain America’s! No other auteur has combined to write and illustrate more Deadpool work, I’ll complete this journey with over 1000 pages alongside my Mercenary Misfit.”

The comic book legend didn’t reveal anything more about his final Deadpool comic, except to say “Trust me, it’s a wild one, and call it a collaboration for the ages.” But with the release of that, and the long-awaited film sequel on July 26, it’s easy to say that Deadpool in 2024 is still as popular as ever–and will be years after Liefeld leaves him be.

Read Liefeld’s full statement below, and read much more on the origins of Deadpool in this story right here on io9.

