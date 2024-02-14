Here’s Where You Can Get a Cheap NBN 100 Plan For Under $70

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to an internet connection, an NBN 100 plan is a good balance of price and download speeds. While it isn’t as fast as something like an NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plan, it’s certainly more affordable with a connection that’ll easily support multiple people streaming and gaming in your household.

As an added bonus, most NBN plans are now contract-free, with the majority of providers offering introductory discounts for the first six months of your connection. We recommend swapping NBN providers every six months, to make the most of these deals.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a faster speed tier or swap from your current internet provider, we’ve rounded up the cheapest NBN 100 plans that are currently available.

These are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

In terms of the cheapest plan available, Tangerine is offering its NBN 100 plan for $64.90 per month for the first six months of your connection. This offer is only available to new customers, and your monthly bill will jump up to $84.90 once the discount period ends. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps.

After that, Dodo is the provider offering the second cheapest NBN 100 plan, which has been dropped down to $67.50 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This offer ends on February 27, however, and will jump up to $85 per month after the discount period ends. If you also get your gas and electricity through Dodo, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill. Dodo reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, which is great news if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan.

Exetel currently has a pretty decent discount on its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps for this NBN plan.

Exetel’s plan also includes the bonus of five daily speed boosts per month, which will bump you up to the provider’s NBN 250 download speeds (220Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. Otherwise, it won’t be able to support an NBN 250 connection.

If you want a plan with some recent upload speeds, then Exetel’s NBN 100/40 plan is also worth considering. It has the same kind of introductory offer, where you’ll pay $74.99 per month for the first six months, and then $88.99 per month thereafter. This Exetel NBN plan is reporting download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 34Mbps. Considering that the full price of Exetel’s standard NBN 100/20 plan is $84.99, paying an extra $4 per month could be worth doubling your upload speeds.

SpinTel has a similar offering to Exetel. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel is one of the cheaper NBN 100 connections available, and you’ll get typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Superloop is offering a similar introductory deal to SpinTel, where you’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months you’re connected. Superloop is currently reporting slightly slower typical evening speeds of 95Mbps and its full price once the discount period ends is $85 per month.

Superloop’s NBN 100 plan also comes with five daily speed boosts each month, so you can bump up your download speeds to the provider’s NBN 250 plan, which is currently being reported as 230Mbps. If you go with Superloop, you’ll also get a free Amazon Eero 6+ Wi-Fi router, provided you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave Superloop before those 18 months pass, you’ll need to pay a modem fee of $8 per remaining month.

