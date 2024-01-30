Yes, You Can Save Money By Changing Your Internet Provider Every 6 Months

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Changing internet providers every six months will not only save you money on your NBN bill in the long run, but shopping around for a new ISP is recommended by the ACCC.

Most NBN providers are offering month-to-month services now, so you’re not locked into any contracts. This is great news for you, the consumer, because it means you can take advantage of the six-month introductory periods offered by providers and potentially save around $100 every time you switch.

Best NBN 50 introductory offers

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan going right now where you’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, then $79.90 per month after that.

Next up is Exetel. For the first six months you’re with the provider, you’ll pay $60.99 per month, before the price changes back to $78.99 per month. While Exetel is around a dollar more expensive than Tangerine during the introductory period, you’ll get access to five daily speed boosts per month, which allows you to reach speeds of 100Mbps.

From here, the introductory offers start to creep up in price. Spintel is offering NBN 50 at $64 per month for the first six months. After that the price jumps to $74.95 per month.

All of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and unlimited data.

Best NBN 100 introductory offers

If you live with gamers or binge watchers, you’ll want to look at getting NBN 100 to satisfy everyone’s entertainment needs. Tangerine currently has the cheapest introductory offer, where you’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. After that, you’ll be paying $84.90 per month. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps though, so you’ll experience some congestion during internet peak hours.

The cheapest congestion-free NBN 100 plan right now is with Dodo, meaning you’ll get the full 100Mbps when it comes to typical evening speeds. You’ll pay $67.50 per month for the first six months, after which the price will revert back to $85 per month.

Exetel is running an NBN 100 deal where you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months, then $84.99 per month afterwards. But, like its NBN 50 plan, you’ll get access to five daily speed boosts per month, allowing you to reach 250Mbps if you have an FTTP or HFC connection.

Exetel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

How to switch NBN providers

If you’re planning on taking advantage of the introductory offers and switching NBN providers every six months, you’ll be pleased to know that switching ISPs is as easy as either using their websites or making a phone call. Usually, your old and new services will be cancelled and set up within 24 hours, depending on the provider. For some internet providers, it can take up to five days for your new connection to start.

What about my modem?

Some internet providers will include modems in their packages, so you may currently be using a pre-supplied one. If this is the case, you have a few options. Firstly, if you want to keep the modem but change internet providers, you’ll need to make sure it’s paid for in full. If it isn’t, your current provider may make you pay a one-time clawback fee. Secondly, some providers will let you return the modem. Providers will often pay for the return postage, so you likely won’t be out-of-pocket if this is the option you go for.

If you do return your modem, you can either opt-in to get the telco’s provided one, or you can choose to buy your own. If you do get your own, this opens up your options so you can splurge on a modem that has built-in router capabilities, or one that help you get the most from your internet connection.

This article has been updated since its last publication.

Image credit: 20th Television Animation