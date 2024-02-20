PSA: Aussie Government Workers Can Save Heaps of Money on Samsung Tech

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Did you know that Samsung offers government discounts in Australia? I didn’t know it until it was pointed out to me yesterday, and if I didn’t know about it, there’s a good chance that a good assortment of our readers don’t know about it – and with 2.4 million Australians working in the public sector, it’s absolutely a discount that more people should be aware of. Plus, in this economy, a discount is priceless.

Samsung’s government discount applies to full-time and part-time workers with eligible government email addresses (as in, one that ends with .gov.au) and a Samsung account. Similar discounts also apply to Australian teachers and students.

For government workers, the following discounts apply (among others):

Government employees can also save up to $948 on the Galaxy S24 range with Samsung’s government discount and a phone trade-in deal. Additionally, if ordered before May 31, customers can get 50 per cent off a two-year Samsung Care+ subscription.

This is an exceptionally handy way to get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which we consider to be one of the best phones we’ve ever reviewed.

If you’d like to take advantage of these discounts, then head on over to the Samsung Galaxy store. Note that to access any specific discounts, you’ll need to log in with your Samsung account and ensure it’s linked to a government email address (though the government email address doesn’t need to be the one you create your Samsung account with).

Anyway, if you’re a government worker, go forth and grab yourself a Samsung product with a cheeky discount.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

