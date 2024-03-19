MORNING SPOILERS: Could Marvel Revisit More TV Shows to Revive After X-Men ’97 and Daredevil: Born Again?

Leigh Whannell has started shooting Wolf Man. Kim Kardashian goes behind the scenes for American Horror Story: Delicate. Plus, what’s to come after Michonne and Rick’s reunion on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Spoilers, away!

Blade

Aaron Pierre has told Variety that he’s “no longer involved” with Blade, after its myriad delays and re-writes.

Ick

Variety reports Brandon Routh, Mena Suvari and Malina Weissman are attached to star in Ick, a horror-comedy aiming “to evoke the timeless creature features of the 1980’s with an ambitious arsenal of scares and comedy” from director Joseph Kahn (Detention/Power/Rangers). Routh is said to play Hank, “a high school science teacher who still pines for his childhood sweetheart, played by Suvari. While discovering he may have a teenage daughter, portrayed by Malina Weissman, Hank must grapple with a terrifying alien anomaly invading their small town.”

Leprechaun

During his recent appearance on the Splattercast podcast (via Comic Book), director Felipe Vargas revealed he’s attached to direct another reboot of the Leprechaun franchise.

I’m so honored to be on that project. It’s such a cool franchise. To me what makes the franchise so special is that it really is limitless. It doesn’t need to be grounded. It can just be gory, sexy, crazy. We’re still figuring out that tone… and the balance between horror and comedy. I would love for it to be scary as hell and also hilarious. I think we’re going back to a lot of the roots of Leprechaun in a lot of different ways, which I’m really excited about. But I think you also want to bring on a new audience. So it’s a really tricky one to figure out.

Tourist Trap

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Barbara Crampton’s production company, Alliance Media Partners, has acquired the rights to the 1979 horror film, Tourist Trap, and is currently planning a remake. In the original film, “a group of young friends stranded at a secluded roadside museum are stalked by a masked assailant who uses his telekinetic powers to control the attraction’s mannequins.”

Wolf Man

Filming is officially underway on Universal’s new Wolf Man reboot starring Christopher Abbot.

Day one on the set of Wolf Man. Director Leigh Whannell pictured here. LFG!!!



📸: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures and @blumhouse pic.twitter.com/qeny3bjYdl — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 18, 2024

Breathe

Humanity is forced to live underground after exhausting Earth’s oxygen supply in the trailer for Breathe, starring Milla Jovovich, Jennifer Hudson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Raúl Castillo, Common and Sam Worthington.

Breathe (2024) – Official Trailer – Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich Breathe (2024) – Official Trailer – Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich

Agents of SHIELD

In an interview with Agents of Fandom, Marvel Studio’s head of TV Brad Winderbaum suggested other “fan favorite” Marvel shows are also due for a return.

We’re doing that right now. We’re in production on Daredevil: Born Again in New York, they’re shooting as we speak – I’m seeing text messages come up from set. That’s probably the next show that is going to kind of revisit and revive a really strong, and one of my favorite pockets of our universe and our fandom. And… you never know, is the answer.

Dead Boy Detectives

In another recent interview with Comic Book, Dead Boy Detectives co-executive producer Steve Yockey described the series as “the Hardy Boys on acid.”

[Neil Gaiman’s] been incredibly supportive. I would say most of all he’s just been a cheerleader, like, ‘Yes, this is crazy. You can be even crazier,’ which is good for us because we did not set any limits. But look, we set out to make the Hardy Boys on acid and I feel like that’s what we did. I’m quite proud of the fact that tonally, we’ve created our own thing, and as you go deeper into the season, it just gets darker and darker and darker and darker and more adult. So it’s a lot of fun.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Rick and Michonne reconnect in a brief synopsis for “What We,” the fourth episode of The Ones Who Live.

Rick and Michonne try to find the love they had.

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Story: Delicate

Finally, Kim Kardashian takes us behind-the-scenes of American Horror Story: Delicate’s marketing campaign in a new featurette.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two | Teaser – Kim Kardashian’s Makeover BTS | FX American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two | Teaser – Kim Kardashian’s Makeover BTS | FX

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.