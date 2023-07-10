These Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Tech and Gaming

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a pretty hard event to miss. This massive sale kicked off this morning and is set to run until the end of Wednesday, July 12. That means you have less than 48 hours to nab a bargain.

Considering the number of sales that are available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of them to find the best deals possible. That’s where we come in because we’ll have already done all of the hard work for you. We’ve collected all of the best deals that are currently available, which include discounted PS5s, cheap wireless earbuds and robovac sales.

Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for tech and smart devices

Image: Nanoleaf

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for PC

Image: iStock

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for TVs, home entertainment and headphones

Image: Chris Neill/Gizmodo Australia

Beats : Save up to 34 per cent off Beats headphones, including the Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro

: Save up to 34 per cent off Beats headphones, including the Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro Bose : Save up to 44 per cent off select speakers and soundbars

: Save up to 44 per cent off select speakers and soundbars Jabra : Save up to 41 per cent off select wireless earbuds

: Save up to 41 per cent off select wireless earbuds JBL : Save up to 62 per cent off select portable speakers and earbuds

: Save up to 62 per cent off select portable speakers and earbuds Panasonic : Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more

: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more Philips : Save up to 50 per cent off select 4K LED TVs

: Save up to 50 per cent off select 4K LED TVs Samsung : Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2

: Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2 Sennheiser : Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus

: Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus Sony : Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers

: Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers Ultimate Ears : Save on select UE speakers

: Save on select UE speakers ViewSonic : Save up to 46 per cent off portable projectors

: Save up to 46 per cent off portable projectors XGIMI : Save up to 36 per cent off portable projectors

: Save up to 36 per cent off portable projectors Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for gaming

PlayStation deals

Getty Images

Nintendo deals

Image: Nintendo

Xbox deals

Image: Microsoft

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for home and kitchen

Image: Ecovacs

Bosch : Save on select Bosch home and garden products

: Save on select Bosch home and garden products De’Longhi : Save up to 62 per cent off coffee machines, kettles and toasters

: Save up to 62 per cent off coffee machines, kettles and toasters Dyson : Save up to 16 per cent off stick vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 16 per cent off stick vacuum cleaners Ecovacs : Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners

: Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners Nespresso : Save up to 42 per cent off the Vertuo coffee machine

: Save up to 42 per cent off the Vertuo coffee machine Roborock: Up to 33 per cent robot vacuums cleaners

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for cameras

Image: Nikon

Canon : Up to 29 per cent off select cameras

: Up to 29 per cent off select cameras Kodak : Save on select cameras and film

: Save on select cameras and film Nikon : Save up to 44 per cent on select cameras and lenses

: Save up to 44 per cent on select cameras and lenses Olympus : Up to 38 per cent off on select lenses

: Up to 38 per cent off on select lenses Panasonic : Save on select cameras

: Save on select cameras Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select cameras and lenses

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Image: iStock/Jorge Villalba

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Image: iStock/NoDerog

In Australia, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEST), July 13. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.