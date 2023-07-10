These Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Tech and Gaming

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a pretty hard event to miss. This massive sale kicked off this morning and is set to run until the end of Wednesday, July 12. That means you have less than 48 hours to nab a bargain.
Considering the number of sales that are available, it can be daunting trying to sort through all of them to find the best deals possible. That’s where we come in because we’ll have already done all of the hard work for you. We’ve collected all of the best deals that are currently available, which include discounted PS5s, cheap wireless earbuds and robovac sales.
Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Table of contents
- The best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for tech and smart devices
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for PC
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for TVs, home entertainment and headphones
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for gaming
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for home and kitchen
- Best Prime Day 2023 deals for cameras
- What is Amazon Prime Day?
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
The best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for tech and smart devices
- Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $59 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $99 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- Fire TV Stick Lite – now $29 (down from $59)
- Kindle Scribe – now $439 (down from $549)
- Kindle (2022 release) – now $139 (down from $179)
- Kindle Oasis – now $299 (down from $429)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – now $187 (down from $269)
- Anker: Save up to 48 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Belkin: Save up to 60 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and AirTag accessories
- LIFX: Get the LIFX Smart LED light bulb for $45, down from $64.99
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
- Philips Hue: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
- ROMOSS: Save up to 36 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for PC
- Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
- ASUS: Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Corsair: Save on select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 41 per cent off select PC components
- DELL: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- Elgato: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2
- HyperX: Save on select gaming gear, along with up to 40 per cent off select headsets and microphones
- Lenovo: Save on select monitors and accessories
- LG: Save up to 40 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and monitors
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming gear
- Redragon: Save on select keyboards and mice
- Roccat: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Sabrent: Save up to 55 per cent off select PC memory components
- Samsung: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs
- SanDisk: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions
- SteelSeries: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming gear
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices
- Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for TVs, home entertainment and headphones
- Beats: Save up to 34 per cent off Beats headphones, including the Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro
- Bose: Save up to 44 per cent off select speakers and soundbars
- Jabra: Save up to 41 per cent off select wireless earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select portable speakers and earbuds
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Philips: Save up to 50 per cent off select 4K LED TVs
- Samsung: Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
- Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears: Save on select UE speakers
- ViewSonic: Save up to 46 per cent off portable projectors
- XGIMI: Save up to 36 per cent off portable projectors
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for gaming
PlayStation deals
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI Bundle – now $814 (down from $904.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console+ Two DualSense Controllers Bundle – now $799 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $899 (down from $959.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – now $24.50 (down from $49.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Midnight Black) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $33.65 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $57.10 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $68.43 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $82 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $45.78 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition – now $70.90 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $48 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $55.75 (down from $124.95)
- Returnal – now $48 (down from $57.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS5) – now $57 (down from $109)
Nintendo deals
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $349 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $449 (down from $539.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $59.95 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – now $59 (down from $99.95)
Xbox deals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry (XSX) – now $19 (down from $59)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 (Xbox One) – now $57 (down from $89)
- WWE 2K23 (XSX) – now $49.95 (down from $109)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (White) – now $61.95 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Black) – now $81.95 (down from $109.95)
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for home and kitchen
- Bosch : Save on select Bosch home and garden products
- De’Longhi: Save up to 62 per cent off coffee machines, kettles and toasters
- Dyson: Save up to 16 per cent off stick vacuum cleaners
- Ecovacs: Save on select Ecovacs robot vacuums cleaners
- Nespresso: Save up to 42 per cent off the Vertuo coffee machine
- Roborock: Up to 33 per cent robot vacuums cleaners
Best Prime Day 2023 deals for cameras
- Canon: Up to 29 per cent off select cameras
- Kodak: Save on select cameras and film
- Nikon: Save up to 44 per cent on select cameras and lenses
- Olympus: Up to 38 per cent off on select lenses
- Panasonic: Save on select cameras
- Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select cameras and lenses
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.
To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
In Australia, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12.
However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEST), July 13. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.
If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place.
