These Are the Cheapest Plans for Australia’s Most Popular NBN Connection

According to the ACCC’s most recent report, NBN 50 is currently the most popular internet connection in Australia, accounting for just over 50 per cent of households. When it comes to congestion-free connections, you’re pretty spoilt for choice with NBN 50. There are more providers than not that report typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, along with discount offers for new customers. This is great news because it means that not only can you grab a cheaper plan, you can grab a fast one too.

If you’re looking to make the jump to Australia’s most popular internet connection, here are the cheapest NBN 50 plans that are currently available.

The cheapest NBN 50 plans available right now

Unless mentioned otherwise, the following plans are all reporting speeds of 50 Mbps.

Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan available, thanks to an introductory discount for new customers. If you take up this plan, you’ll be paying $53.80 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $75 per month thereafter. You can also save an extra $10 per month if you bundle this internet plan with Dodo’s electricity and gas plans (or $5 per month if you only take one energy plan).

Up next is Exetel, which is just slightly more expensive than what Dodo is offering. With Exetel, you’ll pay $53.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $74.99 per month once the discount period ends. Exetel also offers five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to experience NBN 100 download speeds (Exetel’s NBN 100 plan reports typical evening speeds of 100/17 Mbps).

Both SpinTel and Tangerine are also offering introductory discounts where your first six months with either provider will be discounted – you’ll pay $54 per month and $54.90 per month, respectively. While these aren’t the cheapest discount prices, SpinTel and Tangerine both have full prices that are lower than the $75 per month most other providers are offering. With SpinTel, you’ll be paying $64.95 per month, while Tangerine is $69.90 per month.

