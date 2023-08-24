Lower Your Bills by Bundling Internet and Phone Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to cut down on your monthly internet or phone bill, there are a few providers that are offering discounts when you bundle these two services together. In some cases, these bundle discounts will also stack on top of the new customer deals that most of these provider’s are offering, giving you an extra layer of savings.

Here’s every provider that’s offering a discount deal when you bundle internet and phone plans.

Aussie Broadband’s bundle offers

Aussie Broadband has recently released a series of mobile and internet bundles, where you can get one of the provider’s faster NBN plans with one or two mobile SIMs.

Here’s what Aussie Broadband‘s bundles look like:

Starter bundle : NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $129 per month (down from $139)

: NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM – $129 per month (down from $139) Value bundle : NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $164 per month (down from $179)

: NBN 100 plan with two 40GB mobile SIMs – $164 per month (down from $179) Speed bundle: NBN 250 plan with two 220GB mobile SIMs – $254 per month (down from $279)

These bundles are more geared towards households with at least two people, with the more significant discounts coming from the Value and Speed packages that include two SIMs.

Aussie Broadband is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100MBps and 250Mbps for its NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans, making them ostensibly congestion-free. Aussie’s 220GB mobile plans also have access to Optus’ 5G network.

Exetel’s bundle offers

Exetel is already running a few introductory discounts across its NBN plans, which makes them some of the cheapest options across the various internet speed tiers. You can further discount your monthly bill by adding one of Exetel’s services, such as Home Phone, to your internet bundle.

The amount you save per month depends on how many additional services you bundle, to a total discount of $15 per month.

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

iiNet’s bundle offers

If you’re a new or current customer with iiNet, you’ll recieve an extra 80GB of mobile data per month when you bundle the provider’s 40GB mobile plan with any of its NBN plans.

If you grab one of iiNet’s mobile plans, the provider is running a 50 per cent off deal that’ll last for the first six months you’re connected.

The provider is also offering a few discounts across its NBN plans. You can save $10 per month for the first 12 months when you’re connected to iiNet’s NBN 100 plan. You can also save $30 per month for the first six months when you’re connected to iiNet’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans.

MATE’s bundle offers

If you sign up for an internet connection through MATE, you can knock $10 off your monthly bill by bundling in a mobile plan. You can see MATE’s NBN plans in the table above, and the provider’s SIM Only mobile plan start at $20 per month.

MATE is also currently running an offer where your first month with one of the provider’s NBN plans and/or mobile plans will only cost you $1. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the code ‘TRYMATE‘.

Superloop’s bundle offers

Superloop is the sibling brand to Exetel, so its offer is pretty much the same. If you grab one of Superloop’s internet plans and bundle it with additional services, like a SIM-Only plan or a Home Phone plan, you can save up to $15 per month.

Here’s how Superloop’s discounts work:

One additional service : $5 per month discount

: $5 per month discount Two additional services : $7.50 per month discount

: $7.50 per month discount Three additional services : $10 per month discount

: $10 per month discount Four additional services : $12.50 per month discount

: $12.50 per month discount Five additional services: $15 per month discount

Superloop is also running a few introductory discounts across its internet connections, which means its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are two of the cheapest options within their respective speed tiers.

TPG’s bundle offers

When you bundle one of TPG’s broadband services with one of its mobile plans, the provider will knock a few dollars off the monthly bill of the latter.

Here’s what TPG’s mobile discounts look like when bundled with an internet plan:

Medium SIM-Only plan : $20 per month (down from $25)

: $20 per month (down from $25) Large SIM-Only plan : $25 per month (down from $30)

: $25 per month (down from $30) Extra Large SIM-Only plan: $30 per month (down from $40)

Much like iiNet, TPG is also running a 50 per cent off deal across all of its phone plans for the first six months you’re with the provider. While TPG’s mobile plans are exactly the same price, you’ll get a larger monthly data cap than what iiNet is offering – eg. TPG’s 45GB plan is the same price as iiNet’s 40GB plan.

You can also $10 per month for the first six months when you’re connected to iiNet’s NBN 100 plan.

Vodafone’s bundle offers

If you already have a mobile phone plan with Vodafone, you’ll be able to knock $15 of your monthly NBN bill when you bundle the two services together.

On top of this bundle deal, Vodafone is currently running an offer where you can pick up one of its SIM-Only plans with double data for no extra cost. You can also save an additional $10 per month for the first 12 months of your connection when you sign up for Vodafone’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan.