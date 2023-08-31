iPrimus Is Offering NBN 250 Speeds at NBN 100 Prices

If you’re the kind of person who likes the idea of getting more for your money rather than saving a few bucks each month, iPrimus has the deal for you. Rather than a straightforward monthly discount, iPrimus is offering a 6-month speed boost on select NBN plans at the moment.

iPrimus NBN plans

If all you’re after is the short version, check out the widget below.

The longer version of this story is that signing up for the iPrimus premium NBN 100 plan right now won’t save you any money, but it will get you access to the higher speeds you would ordinarily have to pay for the company’s Home Superfast NBN 250 plan to get.

This plan comes with unlimited data, typical evening download speeds of 95Mbps, upload speeds of up to 17Mbps, no setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for the full year.

As mentioned above, signing up before 3 October 2023 means getting a free six-month speed boost. That means instead of the typical speeds listed above, you’re looking at 200Mbps of typical download speeds and 21Mbps of typical evening speeds. Both of these are a cut above what you can expect from NBN 100 plans around the same price.

It’s also a no-contract plan, so you can always leave iPrimus once this promotion ends (or even earlier if you like). If you do so before the first twelve months are up, you’ll have to pay out the cost of the modem. This works out to be $10 multiplied by the number of months you have left in your first year with the provider.

While the speed boost involved puts this iPrimus NBN plan well ahead of most other NBN 100 options, check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to some of the NBN 250 options in price.

Still want faster internet speeds? It might be time to upsell yourself up to the iPrimus Home Superfast NBN 250 plan instead.

This plan comes with unlimited data, standard typical evening download speeds of 200Mbps and upload speeds of up to 21Mbps.

As with the plan above, signing up before 3 October 2023 means getting a free six-month speed boost that revs you upwards to typical evening download speeds of around 350Mbps and upload speeds of 42Mps. That boost will last about six months before you get nudged back down the standard speed for this plan.

There are also no setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for the full year. As with its NBN 100 counterpart, this one is a no-contract arrangement. You can always leave once this promotion ends. That said, you will have to pay out the cost of the modem. The price of this fee will end up equivalent to $10 for each month you have left in that initial year.

Although iPrimus’ promotion easily puts this one ahead of other NBN 250 alternatives, check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to some of the NBN 1000 options in price.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

