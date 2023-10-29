Apple TV+’s The Enfield Poltergeist Pokes Into the Case That Inspired The Conjuring 2

If you’ve seen The Conjuring 2—or even if you’re just a fan of ghost lore—you know the broad strokes of the story behind The Enfield Poltergeist, based on a much-publicized haunting case in late-1970s north London. Just in time for Halloween, the new Apple TV+ series aims to dig even deeper into the mystery.

Billed as a “hybrid docuseries,” The Enfield Poltergeist explores the story of young sisters Janet and Margaret Hodgson and the sinister entity that seemingly entered their lives (bringing with it an all-too-real avalanche of paranormal investigators). It makes use of “hundreds of hours of rare audio archive, first-hand witnesses, and the benefit of 40 years of hindsight,” letting the audience make up their own minds about what happened while also pondering “our universal and timeless fascination with the unexplained and the idea of trauma impacting our reality.”

Apple TV+ has released a new clip, ominously titled “It Was Choking Me” and showcasing those chilling audio recordings, ahead of the series’ debut later this week.

Enfield Poltgergeist — “It Was Choking Me” Clip | Apple TV+ Enfield Poltgergeist — “It Was Choking Me” Clip | Apple TV+

Here’s an episode rundown of the series:

Episode 1: The Happenings A series of mysterious events begin to torment the Hodgson family, prompting inventor Maurice Grosse to investigate. Episode 2: Forces Unknown The frightening occurrences seem to target 11-year-old Janet. As word spreads, psychic investigators and physicists flock to the house. Episode 3: This Thing Skeptics challenge Maurice’s claims as the family deal with accusations that they’re faking the phenomena. Episode 4: Entanglement Young Janet is sent away. As an adult, she reflects on what happened to her and the impact of Maurice’s investigation.

Here’s the previously released trailer for the series, which debuts Friday, October 27 on Apple TV+.

The Enfield Poltergeist — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ The Enfield Poltergeist — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

