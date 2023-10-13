Here’s How You Can Get a Fast NBN 250 Plan For Under $85

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to a faster internet connection, there are a fair few NBN providers that are offering discounts across their respective NBN 250 plans. These deals are also a great opportunity if you already have an NBN 250 connection, but want to lower your monthly bill.

These are the cheapest NBN 250 plans that are currently available in Australia.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans available right now

Before we start, it’s worth noting that these plans are only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. If you aren’t sure if your home has one of these connections, it’s important to check beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll be paying for an NBN plan that you can’t take full advantage of.

As it currently stands, Tangerine has the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer. The provider is running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll pay $79.90 per month for the first six months that you’re with Tangerine before the price increases to $109.90 per month. However, as far as typical evening speeds go, Tangerine is currently reporting 200/21 Mbps. That’s not bad per se, but there are a few other internet providers offering faster NBN 250 plans for only a little bit extra each month.

Up next is Exetel, which is also offering a similar deal for new customers. You’ll be paying $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re on the plan before it increases to $98.99 per month. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225/ 21 Mbps.

If you want an NBN 250 connection that’s both fast and cheap, then you have two options.

Swoop is offering its NBN 250 plan for $84 per month for the first six months of your connection and is reporting typical evening speeds of 250/25 Mbps. This means that Swoop’s plan is ostensibly congestion-free. However, Swoop’s NBN 250 plan is only available to those with an FTTP connection and once that introductory deal period ends, the price of Swoop’s plan will jump up a fair bit to $119 per month.

Meanwhile, Superloop is offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, with typical evening speeds of 240/21 Mbps. While Superloop’s plan is slightly slower than Swoop’s and a hair more expensive, Superloop has a comparably cheaper full price at $99 per month. So if you want an NBN 250 connection that’s relatively fast and will set you back less than $100 per month, then Superloop’s offering is a no-brainer.

It’s worth noting that all of the aforementioned NBN 250 plans don’t have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to look for a better deal or provider once you’ve cashed in on the savings.

