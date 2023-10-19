Deadpool 3 Likely to Miss Its May 2024 Release Date

Don’t buy those tickets for Deadpool 3 just yet. With the actor’s strike still ongoing, it seems as if Merc with the Mouth may not make his original, May 3, 2024 release date.

reports that its sources have told them Deadpool 3 won’t be released on May 3 even if the strike ended today. Which it won’t. io9 reached out to Disney about the report and a spokesperson for the company would not confirm Deadline’s story, which infers that at this point anything out there is rumour or speculation. But Deadline is fairly good at speculating so, our own speculation is that it’s a decision Disney is considering, it’s just not set in stone yet. At least publically.

In recent days, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has hinted toward a delay being a strong possibility. “I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date],” the director recently told The Wrap. “I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

This new report, despite Disney’s denial, is the next step in that thinking. And if it is true, a prime, early summer release date then becomes available. According to the trade, despite it already being moved back several months ago, Captain America: New World Order could move up from July to May, since it has completed principal photography. But again, that’s just speculation. Until Disney makes anything official, there’s still an iota of hope.

It’s also important to note at this point all this could have been avoided if studios like Disney would negotiate with SAG-AFTRA for a fair deal and end the strike. The studio would rather not release Deadpool 3, almost certain to be a billion-dollar hit with the introduction of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than end the strike.

