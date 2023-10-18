MORNING SPOILERS: Could The Marvels Feature Another Familiar Superhero?

Hear a little more from Rick and Morty’s new stars in another teaser for the latest episode. Get a look at Marvel’s Werewolf By Night, now… in color! Plus, What’s coming on Krapopolis, and more. Spoilers, away!

T-Blockers

Screen Daily reports Dark Star Pictures has acquired T-Blockers, a “queer” sci-fi/horror movie directed by Alice Maio Mackay starring Etcetera Etcetera, Lewi Dawson, Lauren Last, Chris Asimos, Joni Ayton-Kent, Stanley Browning, Lisa Fanto and Toshiro Glen. The story is said to follow “a young filmmaker who may be our only savior after ancient parasites take over the bodies of residents in a small town.”

The Marvels

A Thor cameo is teased in the latest TV spot for The Marvels.

SPOILER WARNING FOR THE MARVELS



The bifrost in a new TV spot for #TheMarvels 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZDESBEougt — Thor Updates (@ThorUpdate) October 14, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s

A new Five Nights at Freddy’s featurette discusses the animatronic puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's | "A Look Inside"

Ghosts of the Void

A homeless couple living in their car must defend themselves from “ominous strangers in harrowing masks” in the trailer for Ghosts of the Void.

Ghosts of the Void – Official Trailer

Share?

Several people awaken alone in a bare room, finding themselves “trapped in a society connected only by a primitive computer network, where the ability to entertain is the only currency” in the trailer for Share? starring Melvin Gregg, Bradley Whitford, Alice Braga and Danielle Campbell.

SHARE? Trailer (2023)

Superman & Lois

Due to budget cuts, staff writer Adam Mallinger will not return for the fourth season of Superman & Lois.

Obviously this isn’t what I was hoping for, but after the cuts to cast and episode order, it’s no surprise either. My showrunners were in a difficult spot and I want to be clear they’ve handled it the best they could.



Making TV is hard sometimes. — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) October 17, 2023

Krapopolis

Tyrannis is offered immortality while dating Demeter in the synopsis for “Please Demeter,” the seventh episode of Krapopolis.

Tyrannis begins dating the goddess Demeter and is given an option at immortality that Deliria squashes. Stupendous and Hippocampus go to Hades to retrieve Stupendous’ shield from a fallen foe.

[Spoiler TV]

The Santa Clauses

The Calvin’s face opposition from the “Mad Santa” after deciding to make Christmas a family business in the trailer for the second season of The Santa Clauses at Disney+.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Rick and Morty

A second, shorter promo for this week’s episode of Rick and Morty contains a new line of dialogue.

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 Promo #2

Werewolf By Night: In Color

Finally, Disney has released a trailer for its rerelease of Werewolf By Night— now in screaming color.

Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night in Color | October 20 on Disney+

