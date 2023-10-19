Oppo Announces Its Latest Flip and Foldable, the Find N3

Just ahead of the launch of OnePlus’s big flagship foldable, Oppo is horning in on the spotlight with the announcement of the latest phones that fold in half, the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones.

Find N3

There are four main areas in which the phone prides itself: a slim body, an algorithm-powered smart camera, a well-thought-out efficient design that maximises workflow, and powerful performance at a reasonable price point.

Oppo promises a “skinny yet spacious” body on the Find N3. In terms of size, it may be large but it supposedly comes in sleek and lightweight packaging. According to the company, this foldable phone has a “barely there” weight at 239g and features a 7.8-inch screen.

Taking a page out of the design of luxury watches, Oppo gives the Find N3 a Cosmos Ring design on its rear camera and promises “main camera competence to every camera on your phone”. Powered by smart algorithms, the three cameras offer vitality imaging to the foldable side of the phone. You get a 48MP Ultra-Sensing Wide-Angle Camera, a 64MP Ultra-Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera, and a 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera. According to the company’s claim:

The revolutionary Stacked Pixel Architecture eliminates sensor size restrictions and stores 140% more light information, resulting in unparalleled clarity, vibrant colors and exquisite detail presentation.

The foldable display on the Find N3 offers a peak brightness of 2800 nits and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is supported by a layer of aerospace-grade carbon fibre and supports Dolby Vision, too. To enhance efficiency, it allows you to split the screen and work on multiple things at once.

Lastly, sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Find N3 promises a powerful performance. The phone comes with a 4805 mAh large battery that charges up to 35% in 10 minutes and lasts you all day when it’s charged all the way. The dual-through-hinge graphite used on the phone along with a multidimensional directional insulation technology guarantees a cooling system that always keeps your phone at a desirable temperature.

Image: Oppo

Find N3 Flip

Also brings a series of firsts to its category: the first flagship triple-camera flip phone and the first to feature a telephoto lens. The upgraded vertical cover screen introduces third-party app support to the series, and a refined ColorOS 13.2 combines with what Oppo is calling flagship performance to “lay the foundation for an awesome smartphone and a new standard of flip phone”.

For the Flip, Oppo is focusing a lot on the cover screen.

It now features wallpapers that showcase real-time information and supports third-party apps, like Gmail, Wallet, and Maps, as well as Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, X, WeChat, and WhatsApp. Interactive pets have also evolved from 2D on Find N2 Flip, to 3D for Find N3 Flip.

Oppo said the Find N3 Flip is the first flip phone with a flagship triple camera and the first with a telephoto camera. It features a 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP 2x zoom equivalent telephoto camera.

Find N3’s wide camera’s large sensor, high-resolution, and fast f/1.8 aperture lens matched with OIS to capture detail-rich shots with low noise, even in dark environments.

Price and availability

Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at S$1499 (12GB+256GB) – converted to $1725.05 in Aussie dollars, before we consider the Australian tax.

Oppo Find N3 is priced at S$2399 (16GB+512GB) – converted to $2760.77.

Pre-orders of OPPO Find N3 Series start from October 20, 2023.

Image: Oppo