Hollywood Just Released 2 Teddy Bear Trailers on the Same Day

The teddy bears are coming! The teddy bears are coming! Dear God watch out, the teddy bears are coming!

The odd exercise in bankrupt creativity started at 8:12 a.m. when I received the following email “Watch: Trailer for Blumhouse Original Horror Imaginary.” Imaginary is a movie about a killer teddy bear from the team at Blumhouse, who last year made M3gan. Twenty-two minutes later, I got a second email: “Peacock’s Ted From Seth MacFarlane Releases Date & First Look.” Ted, of course, is the TV adaptation of the hit comedies from a few years back.

On their own, neither of those emails is that surprising. Together, on the same day, and within 30 minutes of each other? That’s a little freaky. Plus, that we’re getting two teddy bear projects, even via different mediums and in different genres, in such close proximity, feels a little deflating. (We know Five Nights at Freddy’s was a hit and also had bears in it but this is getting ridiculous.)

Do either of these projects look good though? You tell us. First up, here’s Imaginary, which stars Jurassic World’s DeWanda Wise and is from Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow. It’s in theaters March 8, 2024.

Imaginary (2024) Official Trailer – DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegan Burns Imaginary (2024) Official Trailer – DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegan Burns

So that’s a thing that happened. And now, here’s Ted, which is a prequel series to the movies that will debut on Peacock January 11, 2023

ted | Official Teaser | Peacock Original ted | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

That, of course, is more of a teaser and doesn’t tell us a lot about the show. But if you’ve seen the Ted movies, or at least one Ted movie, you probably get the idea.

Out of the two of these projects, I’m definitely more intrigued by Imaginary. Sure, it’s just a new spin on Child’s Play, M3gan, Annabelle, all that kind of stuff. But that last shot in particular makes me very curious about how the visuals of this demonic teddy bear are going to play out. Ted certainly has the potential to be funny, but after two movies with decreasing returns, how much more is there to really say?

However you feel about all this, there’s no denying that it’s freaking weird that these two trailers were released on the same morning.

