MORNING SPOILERS: Coyote vs. ACME Could Now Find a New Home Outside of Warner Bros.

A new international trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gives us new footage. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon expands its cast for season 2. Plus, what’s to come on Rick and Morty and Fear the Walking Dead’s final episodes. Spoilers, away!

Coyote vs. ACME

Puck News reports that after the overwhelming negative response to its decision to write off the John-Cena-starring Looney Tunes movie, Warner Bros. has made an about turn and will now let the project be shopped around at other studios for potential distribution.

Thanksgiving

Eli Roth shared a final poster for Thanksgiving paying tribute to “those classic 90’s slashers” on Instagram.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Arthur, Orm and Topo escape a multitude of strange new species in a new Japanese trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

映画『アクアマン／失われた王国』日本版スペシャル予告 2024年1月12日（金）辰年公開 映画『アクアマン／失われた王国』日本版スペシャル予告 2024年1月12日（金）辰年公開

3 Body Problem

An alien V.R. helmet proves slightly too realistic in a clip from Netflix’s adaptation of The Three-Body Problem.

3 Body Problem | Exclusive Clip | Netflix 3 Body Problem | Exclusive Clip | Netflix

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown fights back when her royal family plans to sacrifice her to a dragon in the trailer for Damsel.

DAMSEL | Official Teaser | Netflix DAMSEL | Official Teaser | Netflix

Orion and the Dark

A frightened little boy befriends the physical manifestation of the dark in the trailer for Orion and the Dark.

Orion and the Dark | Official Trailer | Netflix Orion and the Dark | Official Trailer | Netflix

Mad Cats

Humanoid cat women execute unscrupulous pet shop owners in the trailer for Reiki Tsuno’s Mad Cats.

MAD CATS – OFFICIAL U.S. TRAILER – MIDNIGHT PULP EXCLUSIVE COMING NOV. 21, 2023! MAD CATS – OFFICIAL U.S. TRAILER – MIDNIGHT PULP EXCLUSIVE COMING NOV. 21, 2023!

Santa Isn’t Real

A woman who believes she’s being stalked by Santa Claus has her suspicions confirmed in the trailer for Santa Isn’t Real.

Santa Isn’t Real – Trailer (2023) Santa Isn’t Real – Trailer (2023)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Deadline reports Manish Dayal has joined the cast of Daryl Dixon’s second season as Ash, “an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.”

Fear the Walking Dead

Madison brings the hammer down on Troy in the trailer for the final two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear The Walking Dead | Season 8 Episode 11 And 12 | THE FINAL EPISODES | Preview Promo [HD] [2023] Fear The Walking Dead | Season 8 Episode 11 And 12 | THE FINAL EPISODES | Preview Promo [HD] [2023]

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Netflix has released a teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, its sequel series to Camp Cretaceous.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory | Announcement | Geeked Week | Netflix After School Jurassic World: Chaos Theory | Announcement | Geeked Week | Netflix After School

Devil May Cry

Producer Adi Shankar discusses the upcoming Devil May Cry anime series in a new behind-the-scenes feaurette.

Devil May Cry | Creator BTS Featurette | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix Devil May Cry | Creator BTS Featurette | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix

Sonic Prime

Sonic and Shadow team-up to battle Alpha Grim Sonic in a clip from Sonic Prime’s upcoming new season.

Sonic Prime | Official Clip | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix After School Sonic Prime | Official Clip | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix After School

My Daemon

A boy raises his own pet demon after a nuclear blast causes Earth to momentarily overlap with Hell in the trailer for My Daemon, premiering November 23 on Netflix.

My Daemon | Official Trailer | Netflix My Daemon | Official Trailer | Netflix

Exploding Kittens

God is trapped in the body of a house cat in the trailer for Netflix’s new series based on the popular card game, Exploding Kittens.

Exploding Kittens | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix Exploding Kittens | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Rick and Morty

Finally, Morty cashes in his adventure cards in a clip from next week’s new episode of Rick and Morty.

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Promo [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Promo

