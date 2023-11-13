MORNING SPOILERS: Coyote vs. ACME Could Now Find a New Home Outside of Warner Bros.

A new international trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gives us new footage. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon expands its cast for season 2. Plus, what’s to come on Rick and Morty and Fear the Walking Dead’s final episodes. Spoilers, away!
Coyote vs. ACME
Puck News reports that after the overwhelming negative response to its decision to write off the John-Cena-starring Looney Tunes movie, Warner Bros. has made an about turn and will now let the project be shopped around at other studios for potential distribution.
Thanksgiving
Eli Roth shared a final poster for Thanksgiving paying tribute to “those classic 90’s slashers” on Instagram.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Arthur, Orm and Topo escape a multitude of strange new species in a new Japanese trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
3 Body Problem
An alien V.R. helmet proves slightly too realistic in a clip from Netflix’s adaptation of The Three-Body Problem.
Damsel
Millie Bobby Brown fights back when her royal family plans to sacrifice her to a dragon in the trailer for Damsel.
Orion and the Dark
A frightened little boy befriends the physical manifestation of the dark in the trailer for Orion and the Dark.
Mad Cats
Humanoid cat women execute unscrupulous pet shop owners in the trailer for Reiki Tsuno’s Mad Cats.
Santa Isn’t Real
A woman who believes she’s being stalked by Santa Claus has her suspicions confirmed in the trailer for Santa Isn’t Real.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Deadline reports Manish Dayal has joined the cast of Daryl Dixon’s second season as Ash, “an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.”
Fear the Walking Dead
Madison brings the hammer down on Troy in the trailer for the final two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Netflix has released a teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, its sequel series to Camp Cretaceous.
Devil May Cry
Producer Adi Shankar discusses the upcoming Devil May Cry anime series in a new behind-the-scenes feaurette.
Sonic Prime
Sonic and Shadow team-up to battle Alpha Grim Sonic in a clip from Sonic Prime’s upcoming new season.
My Daemon
A boy raises his own pet demon after a nuclear blast causes Earth to momentarily overlap with Hell in the trailer for My Daemon, premiering November 23 on Netflix.
Exploding Kittens
God is trapped in the body of a house cat in the trailer for Netflix’s new series based on the popular card game, Exploding Kittens.
Rick and Morty
Finally, Morty cashes in his adventure cards in a clip from next week’s new episode of Rick and Morty.
