MORNING SPOILERS: How Last of Us Part II’s Remaster Is Influencing Season 2 of the Show

Hannah Waddingham has not heard about returning for Hocus Pocus 3. Mortal Kombat 2 director Todd Garner offers some tiny glimpses of the sequel. Plus, Get a behind-the-scenes look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Spoilers, assemble!

Hocus Pocus 3

During a recent interview with THR, Hannah Waddingham stated she “hilariously” has not heard from Disney about reprising her role as the Mother Witch in Hocus Pocus 3.

No, hilariously. I love that there’s been all this talk, and I’m here for it. But no, no. I mean, that would be amazing. I feel like I just barely, barely scratched the surface or put half an eyelash on for her. I feel like there is far more for the Mother Witch to cause magnificent mayhem. I would be so down for that. I mean, for one, Salvador Perez’s costume needs another trot out for sure, and my cape that I wouldn’t let them cut, definitely needs another swish. And she needs a song, P.S.

Frozen 3

Jennifer Lee provided a small update on Frozen 3 during a recent interview with the Walt Disney Company.

Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.

The Soul Eater

Bloody-Disgusting has two new images from The Soul Eater, a horror film from French filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (Inside, Leatherface, The Deep House) in which a legendary creature terrorizes a mountain village. Virginie Ledoyen, Paul Hamy and Sandrine Bonnaire star.

Photo: Phase 4 Productions

Photo: Phase 4 Productions

Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 director Todd Garner also shared a couple of abstract, behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter.

The Last of Us

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann discussed how the upcoming remaster of Part II is helping to inform work on season 2 of the HBO show.

I remember going into the studio to record commentary tracks for a handful of cinematics, then in the afternoon meeting with Craig to break season 2’s story—which was often based on the same sequences/moments. So, the process of working on the remaster happened to double as research, refresher for me on the intricacies of the story, along with why we made certain decisions. I tend to focus on what we can control (is the storytelling up to our standards?) versus things we can’t control (the audience’s reaction). With the show’s popularity, I’m sure we’ll get the gamut of emotional responses. It’ll be fun seeing people’s responses to this story either for the first time or for the second time in another medium.

Mars Express

A pair of private detectives on Mars investigate the disappearance of a teenage cybernetics student in the trailer for Mars Express, coming to U.S. theaters next year.

Mars Express (2023) – Trailer (English Subs)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Finally, a new behind-the-scenes featurette from the WandaVision 4K steelbook includes ours first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries dropped its official first look with the WandaVision 4K steelbook!pic.twitter.com/pFig5WTxmj — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 27, 2023

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.