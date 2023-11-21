Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Would Be a ‘Miracle’

If you are a fan of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as we are, don’t hold your breath for a second season. While the show’s creators don’t think it’s completely out of the cards, a second season was never part of the plan and still isn’t.

“It’s self-contained for now,” Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley told Rolling Stone. “We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we’ll see.”

“We’re not working on it,” added show creator BenDavid Grabinski. “We have no official ideas. We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we’re proud of. I don’t make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a season two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world.”

This might be disappointing to some fans considering the series does end on a brief mid-credit scene teasing future plans from Gideon (Jason Schwartzman) and Julie (Aubrey Plaza). But, the show is also pretty clear about those characters. No matter what happens, they’ll always be rather sinister. In terms of the story of Scott, Ramona, and the Exes, things wrap up rather nicely, and that was always the point.

“People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season,” O’Malley said. “So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season.” “Everything that we set up emotionally and thematically in this season has closure,” Grabinski added.

But, you know, anything is possible.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming on Netflix. For more spoilery details, check out the excellent Rolling Stone article.

