MORNING SPOILERS: Todd McFarlane Will Wait for Spawn’s Leading Man

This fall is really lining up to be an incredible one for sci-fi nerds. Dune is coming to Netflix in October, The Creator is releasing this week, and spooky season is coming. It’s a plethora of riches. Also, keep your eyes peeled for news of a SAG-AFTRA-supported Video Game Actor’s strike. Spoilers, clear your calendars. You’ve got a great month ahead of you.

Spawn

During a recent interview with Coming Soon, Todd McFarlane stated he has “complete and utter confidence” Jamie Foxx will recover from his recent hospitalization in time to film the new Spawn.

Until Jamie says he can’t, he’s still my guy. I’m very loyal to people, and Jamie was my guy and has been my guy. He’s had a bit of a setback and he says he’s going to get back to the top of the mountain. I have no doubt. I know Jamie — he is a very strong-willed, determined human being. So he tells me, ‘Don’t worry about me, Todd. I’ll be there when the bell rings. I’ll be there.’ So I have complete and utter confidence.

Easter Bloody Easter

According to Screen Daily, Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has acquired the worldwide sales rights to Easter Bloody Easter, a new holiday horror film from director/star Diane Foster. Written by co-star Allison Lobel, the story concerns “a woman who must protect her small town from the Jackalope (based on the mythical rabbit-antelope creature of North American folklore) and his army of devilish bunnies as they embark on a murder spree over the Easter weekend.”

Halloween

Bloody-Disgusting reports Miramax is now shopping the Halloween franchise rights to other studios and streaming services.

The Exorcist: Believer

Relatedly, Universal has released another clip from David Gordon Green’s new installment of the The Exorcist franchise.

The Exorcist: Believer | Body and the Blood The Exorcist: Believer | Body and the Blood

Wake Up

Elsewhere, a group of activists trapped inside a superstore are stalked by its bloodthirsty security guard in a clip from Wake Up, a new slasher film from the directors of Turbo Kid.

WAKE UP | Exclusive Clip | STUDIOCANAL WAKE UP | Exclusive Clip | STUDIOCANAL

The Bell Keeper

Campers awaken a supernatural madman after ringing a haunted bell in the trailer for The Bell Keeper, coming to VOD this October 13.

The Bell Keeper – Official Trailer The Bell Keeper – Official Trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

In conversation with Empire, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creator BenDavid Grabinski hyped the anime’s “unbelievably big” action sequences.

There’s an extended fight sequence in Episodes 2 and 3 that, if this was a live-action movie, would cost more than Avatar. It would be so unbelievably big. And you don’t have to think that way. You’re not limited. If you made a live-action movie of the show that we did, I think it would be the most expensive movie ever, and you’d be shooting for ten years. It would be a total Hearts Of Darkness situation.

Invincible

Comic Book has our first look at Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) in the second season of Invincible.

Photo: Amazon

Chucky

Spoiler TV has two photos of Sarah Sherman’s mysterious, Mary Poppins-eque character in “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” the fourth episode of Chucky’s latest season.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Synduality: Noir

A brief teaser confirms Synduality: Noir will return with new episodes sometime next year.

SYNDUALITY Noir 第2クール決定予告映像 SYNDUALITY Noir 第2クール決定予告映像

30 Coins

Paul Giamatti joins the cast of 30 Coins as the unscrupulous tech billionaire, Christian Barbrow, in a new trailer for season two.

30 Coins Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO 30 Coins Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

Loki

Finally, a new Loki featurette looks back on the character’s history in the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Loki Through The Years Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Loki Through The Years

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.